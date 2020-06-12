I feel this is not a little case of martial law lockdown as has been stated, this is a pandemic. I believe people should wear a mask to protect others from themselves and continue to social distance.
No one ever praises the power producers. Without them we would all literally be in the dark. The ventilators and high-tech machines would not work without the power producers.
I wish the Sheffield Utilities would cut the tree in front of the state troopers office in Sheffield. You cannot see the red light coming from Florence.
This coronavirus is a reminder of why we should be more loving and kind to people, and not do things like littering in people’s yards as you drive by in your car or letting your dog do their business in people’s yards while walking. Just be kind to your fellow man. It would be nice.
It’s the ugliest dead tree I’ve ever seen on top of a bank at South O’Neal and Veterans Drive in Florence. I wish someone would take a picture of it and paint a large painting of this tree. And I wish the city would cut it.
I was sitting at a very well-known retail store waiting for a friend to come out and I cannot begin to tell you how many people went in without a mask, how many came out without a mask. One person came in with one and one person came out with one. I don’t know what’s wrong with people around here. They don’t care about anyone or anything. They are just as susceptible to this disease as anybody.
There should be no race or color lines in the death of George Floyd. I am a white man, but watching the video of his murder hurt my own heart and soul.
With all the racial problems taking place in the U.S. today, I was wondering how come minorities have not been asked to join the vanity club here in the Shoals area. So far this club has all been white girls.
I want to know why Lauderdale County Schools gave students a whole stack of work to do after the schools were let out, and then after my daughter had done it, she was informed that unless she had a failing grade they would not even be graded. What’s wrong with this picture? She might have raised her grade another level, but no, the teachers are just too lazy to do the work.
Ex-Vice Pesident Joe Biden said the other day: “If you’re not black, you didn’t vote for me” and the blacks didn’t take to that statement too well. I think he hurt himself with that comment, but he apologized later.
The police need to be doing a better job. People are driving around in the rain without their lights on. I never see a blue light have anybody pulled over. The Quad Cities need to be doing a better job than they are doing.
I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
