Now that the Adam Schiff/Chuck Schumer sham impeachment circus is over, what will the House Democrats do to keep America entertained? The nation awaits with bated breath.
I just want to say “thank you” to a man who helped me the other morning as I was coming back from getting a newspaper. My scooter turned over and trapped my leg, and I couldn’t get it off of me and cars were just passing by. This young fellow stopped and helped me and called 911. I just want to thank this young man and the Florence Police Department and the 911 system, the fire department and the ambulance system.
The five words you will never hear the Democrats say: I never lost a fair contest.
The American people and the Republicans of the United States Senate forgot the morals and values that this country stands for. They need to do some studying up on the Bible and the Constitution. God bless America.
I’d like to know why police in Alabama are not issuing tickets to people who drive without headlights on in the rain.
Congress sat on their hands and never even recognized the Americans who are having a hard time in life. I can see why the do-nothing Congress is not passing much-needed bills to help the American people. They forgot who elected them and who pays their salaries. It’s about them an getting power and more power.
Florence, you built this beautiful middle school. It’s a showcase for the city, but the property around it is awful. You need to do something about the trees and brush around the stadium, and make it more pleasing to the eye for those folks coming in from out of town to attend functions at the middle school. And do something about that house that has the junk everywhere. That’s ridiculous.
I was calling about Rickwood Road. I think it would be a whole lot smoother if they would take it and grade it all up and make it a gravel road.
When I was a child, we played with making mud pies. It looks like the street department has decided to change the ingredient and make asphalt pies looking at Rickwood Road and North Patton Street. It is a shame and a disgrace that these two main streets you can’t get over them. You need a log wagon or a tank rather than an automobile. It’s too bad that we have this kind of a department.
