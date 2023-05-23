I was in Sheffield one day recently to pick up my sister-in-law. Sheffield, please patch the potholes in the streets. It’s a wonder I didn’t have a flat. I didn’t know where the potholes were. You need to fix them or a lot of people won’t be coming back to your town to shop.
Two hundred seventy-five Americans died yesterday from drug overdoses, mostly from illegal drugs coming over the southern border. Two hundred seventy-five the day before and the day before that and the day before that — over 100,000 a year. National news agencies need to start mentioning that fact and stop pretending it isn’t happening.
It sounds like the city of Muscle Shoals is allowing its park and recreation people to work in a hostile environment for they are allowing a Muscle Shoals city baseball coach to push and shove their employees and they are not being able to defend themselves.
It’s ridiculous that a 6A school in the state of Alabama doesn’t have its own baseball facility. This was poor planning, no foresight as the city grew. The school should have been buying land to accommodate the growth. Until the the school board get serious about baseball, you are going to have this situation between the parks and recreation department and the baseball team..
In a recent interview, Joe Biden said Hunter had done nothing wrong. Hunter was discharged from the military for drug use, has fathered a child out of wedlock, and has received benefits from foreign countries. If none of these things are wrong, would Biden please define what his definition of wrong is.
Several years ago a property owner in Sheffield had to abandon plans to build a home because the residential lots were on a Native American burial ground. Fast forward to today, the land has been cleared, one house has been completed, and another one is under construction. My how times have changed.
Northwest-Shoals Community College just reinstated baseball and softball. When I was travelling down Avalon Avenue, they had a big sign up about a block from campus with a current baseball player and a softball player. The baseball player has got this angry look on his face where he’s trying to bend a bat over his knee like that’s supposed to impress people. That’s kind of the wrong image that I would think a school that has just gotten its program back would be trying to give.
A article about the Tuscaloosa doctor starting a transgender clinic revealed her prejudice and ignorance by saying she doesn’t believe these people need psychological care. I wonder what she’s going to do with the 30% to 50% of them who will continue to make suicide attempts. I also wonder if she understands that hormones and gender surgery have a placebo effect, but don’t treat the real problem.
Everybody’s wondering how much longer Joe Biden is going to let these illegals come in here. In two years the whole world is going to be living in the United States.
How does Northwest-Shoals Community College choose which retired faculty members to let come back and violate the retirement agreement by going to work immediately after retiring and getting paid for it? The state needs to be notified of that.
Please open your Bible and reference John 8:44.
I’d like to tell all of you people how rough it is to be on retirement in the Joe Biden world. It is not easy and it ain’t fun. If you’ve got any kind of a decent job, keep it. Keep working until Joe Biden is out of there.
What difference does it make if Donald Trump lies? Everybody else lies, too.
There will be American citizens who support Donald Trump no matter if he was found guilty of sexual assault or not, and that’s unfortunate. People need to consider if you have a daughter, wife, sister, mother, would you want this person to represent your party and your country? Would you want them to be in a place to do that? I certainly don’t. I think he’s a disgrace to this country, and he’s an embarrassment.
I just read an article in Newsweek which points out that Joe Biden’s border policy and the massive influx of colonists from the south hurts Black people the most. Part of the reason is that these illegals are taking the jobs. Another part is they crowd the neighborhoods. In general, it’s a bad idea.
Why does Tommy Tuberville want to embarrass the people, military and the state of Alabama? Why does he have to spew this stuff?
People of color are upset that illegal immigrants are being bussed to U.S. cities. These are the consequences you get when you continue to elect Democratic officials to federal offices. You reap what you sow. There are consequences for bad decisions.
To all Americans: American prosperity did not just happen overnight. Neither will these challenges disappear overnight. We must be patient. We are facing major challenges. We are living in a time of sorrow. We are in a time of wars and rumors of wars. Where the is violence, racism, you name it. Be patient, America. The best is yet to come. And on top of everything, pray.
I’m afraid when Joe Biden sees his new approval ratings (32%) he’s going to get mad and no telling what he’s liable to do to us next.
