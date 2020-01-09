I heard something very interesting on Red Eye Radio recently. The federal government cannot give you anything unless they take it from somebody else. They do not want the homeless people to come out and be somebody and go to work. They want them to always be dependent on the federal government. That way, they will get their vote.
We will certainly never have another Harry Truman. Truman would have blown North Korea out of the water. But Donald Trump wants to negotiate all the time, and that’s not going anywhere. Eventually, he’s going to put missiles over here to the United States, but Trump wants to negotiate.
We worked so hard on downtown Russellville, and spent so much to make it look nice, and the mayor’s pawn shop looks like a buy here, pay here used car lot. Just pitiful.
I was reading an article that says Jessica Tarville said the Senate Republicans will ignore facts of the Trump impeachment. I wonder where she gets this from? I see no facts. All I’ve heard is opinion. I’m sure the Senate knows the facts, and the facts will be presented. I think that’s why Nancy Pelosi has held up on sending it to the Senate. I don’t think she’s going to. I think she’ll probably back out.
I believe we should immediately open impeachment hearings on every elected official in Washington, D.C. We could turn the District of Columbia into a ghost town.
I just saw where Chuck Todd is one of the highest-paid journalists. But the article leaves a bunch of stuff out about Todd. He’s the most biased and the worst highest-paid journalist. I wouldn’t call him a journalist. Too biased for me.
There has been considerable discussion of late regarding the intentions of North Korea. I don’t think we have anything to be concerned about. After all, a few months ago we were informed that their leader and our leader had “fallen in love.”
Republicans: Please explain the difference between the mandate to have health insurance and the mandate to have auto insurance. One you call a tax, and one you call a fine. Why do not want people to have health insurance. Are both mandates unconstitutional?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.