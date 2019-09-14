I agree the University of North Alabama needs a new stadium, but my gosh, could they not have thought of that years ago? In the meantime, can they not fix up the old dressing room at Braly Stadium? It’s embarrassing to see the visiting team standing outside during halftime while our team goes inside to the comfort of a building. They are having to put tents up for these guys. Come on people, get some of those big dollar people you have at UNA to put some money into that dressing room for the time being. Let’s be proud of what we have.
Weapons of war belong in the U.S. military, not on the streets of the United States. Call your congressman today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.