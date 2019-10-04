There’s a lot of intelligent individuals in Alabama, so I want to pose a question. What’s the deal with the weather app we have on our iPhone? They may show next week rain every day, and then I look back two minutes later and it’s all gone. Or they may show heavy rain this evening, then it’s gone two minutes later. How do they rationalize their prediction one moment and then for the next second it’s not only gone for the day, but for the week?
Recruiting teachers for Alabama: How about raising the salary, cutting the size of the classes, and cut out that rotten messes that teachers have to do that are totally unrelated to education? Then you would have more teachers than you can possibly use. Think about it Alabama.
Is anybody crazy enough to believe what these Democrats are running on? No cars? Are the men and women going to have to pull each other everywhere in a wagon? Get rid of the cows for what they are messing up the world? The horses, cats, dogs are doing the same thing. Better get rid of the bathrooms, they mess you up.
We pay over $5,000 a semester for our son to go to UNA, and he has to come home from class because they don’t have any air conditioning in the building? Something needs to be done about that. And they need a new stadium?
The constant disruption and frantic undermining of the present government by the Democrats is probably due to the fear of what will be revealed about the Obama-Clinton corruption of the government. They were so confident of winning that they failed to cover their tracks ahead of time. Now they keep up these tactics to keep the truth from coming out.
Recently at Braly Stadium on Royal Avenue there was a royal mess. Vendors, students and other citizens were directing traffic. Why not set up free parking and free shuttle service with the UNA buses and other buses to handle the parking problem? You have alternate parking spaces in Florence. I have lived here for 53 years, same old problems.
I just want to tell you, Barack Obama made thousands of Republicans out of Democrats. And all the people running today, every time they get on stage they make Republicans out of Democrats.
The New York Times used to be a highly respected paper. But now, like the major news networks, it has become an adjunct of the Democratic party.
Did the people elect the ones on Capitol Hill to work for the people of the United States, the voters, or did they elect them to try to impeach all of the Republicans that get into office? Could someone please tell me? Why didn’t they impeach Clinton? Look what he did. Impeach, impeach, impeach. That’s all they think about.
I’d like to comment on the weather we are having. One of our weather reporters in Huntsville said that during the 1920s we had weather that exceeded 100 degrees, and I wonder if being 100 years ago was that climate change or pollution or whatever? I think it’s Mother Nature controlling the weather.
I’m calling about the article written about the (Alabama) A&M coach. He did not address at all the vulgar words that were yelled in the stadium as the A&M team huddled before they went in to suit up in their gear to play football. It was blank UNA. It was very loud, very rude. What does he think about that?
