While recently boarding Air Force One, Vice President Kamala Harris failed to salute the Marine honor guard that stands at the bottom of the stairs. Any president or vice president that will not salute the Marine honor guard when they board or disembark Air Force One is unfit to serve as president or vice president of the United States.
