I am above 80 years old, a veteran and a lifetime gun owner. I am appalled at the young individuals showing up at state capitols, parading around in their camouflage outfit with an assault rifle in their arm. They remind me of middle school children playing revolutionary. This is not responsible gun ownership.
I’m a firm backer of President Trump. But now I’m beginning to believe he may be part of the New World Order. He keeps wanting more stimulus money. I’m telling you right now, it’s just a matter of time, and they are going to evaluate everybody’s money all over the world and when they do, it’s going to be worth 30% less than what it is today. In fact, it will almost be worthless.
The man who said he thanked God he didn’t have religion better be thanking God now. It will be too late when God returns. Read your Bible now.
I agree deputies need to be in shape, but I think the sheriff needs to be in shape, too. I bet you anything he can’t do all that (physical training). If your leader’s not going to be in shape, why should these guys have to be in shape?
Donald Trump’s vision for America is division.
COVID-19 should be renamed Kevorkian’s disease in honor of the late Jack Kevorkian. Once COVID-19 is introduced to a nursing home or a veterans home, it immediately becomes a form of assisted suicide.
I just read where the mayor of Tuscumbia announced he is running for mayor. And I read where Miss Logan is running again. Let me just say this. The mayor and city council are a joke. They have done nothing for the city of Tuscumbia. So a Dollar Tree comes. So what? Big deal. They might take a few tax dollars back from Muscle Shoals. You know what? All these roads that have been paved, that was in the works before they came into office.
Recently, I read an article about the street(scape) project in downtown Florence and that’s well and good, but some of us who live on some of the side streets that are rather busy would be most appreciative if they would just do something about them, like North Patton and Rickwood Road and many others in the city.
The ag center would be fine but unless something is done with the streets and roads in the city of Florence, we are not going to be able to go and visit it. It’s a disgrace the way the streets and roads in Florence are.
With all the wild dogs running around Haleyville, I wonder how many of those have rabies?
The White House is like a puppet show. You have one ventriloquist who controls all the puppets’ mouths and movements. However, there is still only one voice. Vice President Mike Pence’s eyes are glued to the president’s movements. He doesn’t want to nod the wrong way when the president is speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.