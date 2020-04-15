To the person commenting about Haleyville doing something about burned out buildings: If the person would choose to come to the city council meetings, he would learn that the mayor already has in progress trying to get this done. They could be more supportive if they attend this meeting instead of commenting in the paper. I encourage them to come to the meetings.
My comment is to the people of Lauderdale County. When you are driving and you hit a big chug hole, just think to yourself: We are getting an ag center. That will make it all better.
We just left a planning session and one of the individuals of the retail grocery food chain leadership was there and he made an interesting observation. He said, if everyone would have just bought their normal groceries, there wouldn’t have been a shortage of anything. The products are plentiful.
I have an idea how we could help pay for the emergency economic aid. Take back the huge tax cut that the billionaires and millionaires have gotten. That ought to pay for the $1 trillion.
I told you every few years they come up with a new virus. This is all about President Trump. The Democrats, which is all the news media, they can tell you whatever they want. When George Bush Jr. was president, AIDS was created in a lab in Africa. He gave them $150 million. Next thing you know that spread to the United States and all kinds of men were coming down with AIDS. This is the biggest thing ever pulled on the United States.
In the 1940s we had a polio epidemic here and nationwide. Swimming pools and theaters were closed and DDT was sprayed on us and around us. Maybe we weren’t as sophisticated and spoiled then as now, but toilet paper wasn’t even an issue. My family still had an outdoor facility, and if you had it you used it; if not, you used something else. My point is, take this virus seriously and use your common sense. We’ve gone through as bad or worse.
A very positive outcome to the virus scare is that Alabama community colleges are now all online. This is a great boost to education in Alabama that should probably be done at the high school level as well.
I’m calling about the practically non-existent public health service in this country. By now there should have been stations in most cities set up in hospitals for people to be tested for coronavirus. Other countries have managed to do this. Maybe somebody can tell me what’s wrong with this country that we have no public health system. Frankly, I think this needs to be changed overnight.
All that’s on TV today is about that virus. I’m 86 years old and I’m not the least bit worried about catching it. I’ve been taking silver for 27 years and that will protect me. I’ve been living 27 years with brain cancer, so I’m not worried about this virus. Now the church, this is the biggest crowd I’ve seen there today and they are all old people like me, so somebody might wind up getting it because they say only old people get it.
I fully support the police arresting the panhandlers. If you allow people to beg you won’t be able to go anywhere in peace. If you pay people to be drunk and druggies, you will have more and more of them. Check out San Francisco and Los Angeles.
I know and understand now why we have so much rain and wind. God has taken care of it with Alabama not having so much virus. The high winds blew the germs around, and then he sent the hard rains to wash the germs away and purify the air. God knows what he’s doing. Thank God.
Most of the United States medicines come from China and China recently threatened to quit producing medicines to punish the USA. We need to become independent of China. Go back to making our own pharmaceuticals and doing our own production of everything. They are holding us hostage.
Looks like we’re going to let the devil win. When we lose faith that God’s not going to take care of us and start closing the church doors, if we’re not all at church, where are we going to be at? Are we going to sit at home and cross our legs? No, we are going to be going to places just as dangerous as church. People we are giving our faith to the devil.
