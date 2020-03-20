Of all the athletes out there that could be good role models for our college students and any student considering coming to UNA, why on earth would they choose someone like Pete Rose as a speaker for a fundraiser? That doesn’t say much for being a role model.
NHK Japanese Television on cable and satellite TV has world news telecasts with objective reporting like we had in our country 50 years ago. If you want unbiased, objective reporting with no commercial ads, try it.
When Barack Obama was president, William Devane had a commercial on Fox News, buy gold. He had ticker tape behind him showing the national debt escalating rapidly, how horrible it was the debt rising and how much it had risen under Obama, and it was a big issue. Sean Hannity talked about it all the time. Now they don’t talk about it anymore, yet it’s doubled since Donald Trump’s been in there.
I just heard a heart-rending story on Family radio. This girl was 17 years old. She got a letter from her real mother. Her real mother said, “Sweetheart, I’m sorry but I did what I thought was best for you.” The girl wrote back to her mother, “I love you mother for doing what you thought was best for me because you could have had an abortion.” That really got to me.
As I sat in my recliner recently watching the Daytona 500 and watched the cars drafting at 200 mph and making lane changes without using their signal, it reminded me of the daily crossing of the Singing River Bridge.
I just want to say that for the first time since moving to Florence, I am honestly ashamed to be a part of this city. After seeing what our city leaders have done to Room at the Table, I just cannot believe we live and our city leaders believe in the beliefs they have. This is just unconscionable. Grow up, city, grow up. These people need help.
Conservatives and Christians put up with Barack Obama’s lawless, socialist agenda for eight long years. We now have a true American-born president who loves our country and puts America first and is working every day to keep America great.
Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the rich is putting me in a pinch. He acts as if he doesn’t like Jeff Bezos, but my instincts tell me otherwise. Explain to me why he’s cutting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security in order to allow people like Jeff Bezos to pay no taxes. He has more billions than I have pennies. Trump and his family have a selfish lifestyle that is un-American.
I’m calling about the Rickwood and Chisholm intersection. Surely to goodness that light can get fixed so that more than three cars can get through that turn light at any given time. And whoever owns that building on the corner. That is a public nuisance. It needs to be torn down.
Anyone that is retiring age should think twice about who they vote for. I’m 70 years old and barely making it. Donald Trump wants to cut Medicare and Social Security. I’m too old to work, and I can’t pay my bills like it is. If he’d quit playing golf he might be able to help us, $2 million might be able to give everyone a hot meal once a day or something. It needs to be thought about.
I feel confident that I have coronavirus, but I’m not worried and please don’t worry about me because this president said, “Hey, it’s going to magically go away, nothing to be concerned about. It’s just a passing trend. When it warms up, everything is going to be fine.”
When liberal Democrats and animal rights groups start to condemn the practice of abortion, then we all can have a discussion on moral values.
