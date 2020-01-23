This is what I recently heard on Washington Watch: Michelle Obama has said “no” to running for president. She’s not drawing any kind of people over that book thing. So this is the very latest. They don’t think Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden can win, so they are going to run Hillary Clinton again. I don’t think Clinton can win either.
I hope whoever is doing the paving on the Tennessee Street job in Florence is not the same group that did the paving on Rickwood Road. That is the worst paving I’ve ever been on in my life.
Let’s take the name Adam, reverse it — Mada, not MAGA like the red hats, MADA. Make America Decent Again. And to do that, Donald Trump has got to get out of office. He’s got to go away. Maybe he’ll be the first man to go to Mars.
This year, every nimrod in the county has a deer feeder and sits at the side of the road hunting them. I guess it’s like hunting cows. They don’t know those feeders spread chronic wasting disease, and they are going to destroy the entire deer herd before it’s over.
This is in response to a previous caller who said: “Adolf Hitler once said. ‘If you tell a lie often enough and well enough, people will accept it as the truth.’” Apparently, Donald Trump has been reading Hitler’s playbook.
It is amazing to me that Donald Trump has not been voted into sainthood by one of the major Christian churches. He should be revered for his good character, which is pure as the driven snow. And he is a man who never brags about the wonderful deeds he has done. He is a humble man indeed.
This is to the man who drives on Rickwood Road and complains about its condition: The city officials don’t have time to work on roads over there, they are too busy fighting the hungry and the homeless.
I think it’s a shame the condition on North Patton Street. That’s the main thoroughfare going to the new hospital and to Florence Boulevard.
Donald Trump has been president three years. To hear him talk, Barack Obama is still president — he blames him for everything, because he’s obsessed with Obama. The economy was better under Obama and he knows it. Christians have been conned; they think Trump’s a Christian.
Make sense to me: Take a highly unqualified, impulsive, draft-dodger with bone spurs and put him in charge of the entire U.S. military.
I read where they want to change electing people to the state school board and let the governor appoint them. We certainly don’t need that. If we have a Republican governor, we will have Republican board members. If we have a Democrat, we will have Democrats. We should never lose our capacity to vote on what goes on, I don’t care what the office is.
