I believe we should immediately open impeachment hearings on every elected official in Washington, D.C. We could turn the District of Columbia into a ghost town.
I would like to say to those people who are protesting for illegal immigrant rights and their medical needs, I have a close friend who was born here in Alabama and he has worked all his life. He has had brain surgery and is undergoing chemo treatments for lung cancer right now, but he has been denied any sort of state or federal funds or disability. So tell me, where are his rights?
If Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder should be in jail, then all the stuff that Donald Trump has done, if he releases his taxes, then maybe he might be under the jail.
To the mayor of Muscle Shoals: Why are there what looks like two transformers laying on the side of the road across from Royal Crest Apartments on East Second Street for over a year?
Large companies that are negotiating on Donald Trump’s tax cuts are going to cost the middle class $4 trillion to $5 trillion in the long run. Ninety-five percent of large companies pay 0%. Three hundred to 400 smaller companies pay 11.7%. So people paying 30% to 40% are left with the bill. This is the worst rip off that the Republican Party has ever passed.
This is for all the God-fearing Christians that go to church every Sunday and sit in the pews dressed up like they love God. Why don’t you call your senators and representatives and tell them to speak out against things they are voting for in Montgomery. Politicians are all a bunch of hypocrites. They don’t care about us.
According to the paper recently, the Supreme Court is 5 to 4 in favor of the Republicans, but that’s not true. There are four Democrats on that and Chief Justice Roberts is also a Democrat, so that makes it 5 to 4 in the opposite direction. Donald Trump could be in serious trouble because the majority is not going to turn over what Roberts wants.
Quid pro quo. Isn’t that’s Latin for what the Indians traded Manhatten off to the English for a handful of beads in return?
If the Democrats would spend as much time doing the jobs they were elected to do as they have on the so-called impeachment, next election you would see more Democrats elected.
I’d like to say “thank you” to President Trump for making this new law on minors buying cigarettes. Now they have to be 21 to buy cigarettes. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi and all the liberal Democrats before long will want you to impeach him for that, too.
It would be nice if the city would return to the old policy of leaf pickup in the city of Florence and have the leaves all cleaned up by Christmas. I had out-of-town guests asking why are all the leaves still here? That department could work a little overtime and have it all corrected by Christmas, and it would be such a nice city.
To the person who commented on the Northwest-Shoals article in the TimesDaily that stated that there were only 10 to 15 employees that were against the president: that person might want to go back and look at the vote of no confidence. There were enough employees against her to win a vote of no confidence. There probably would not be now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.