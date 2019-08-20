I’ve noticed that multiple churches in the local area have been sending “mission groups” to Central America. I have a couple of suggestions I believe would help them out. First of all, you could save on travel time and expense if instead of going all the way to Central America, just go to our southern border and help that same demographic there. The second suggestion is by all means next time you people go to the polls to vote, don’t forget to carry your brain.
Every now and then our community should be ashamed of our district attorney, Chris Connolly, is handling the investigation that killed a wonderful lady and her 5-year-old daughter on June 8.
This is to all city, county and state elected officials: Please wake up and put a new water park in Florence. Cullman has a beautiful, modern, outstanding water park, which has been a tremendous success. Ask yourself which the citizens of the Shoals would prefer, an ag center or a family friendly water park? The ag center is a done deal, but still there is no modern family water park. This would be a huge asset and complement to the RTJ golf courses and would be a benefit to the entire Shoals community.
I’m suspicious of Mayor Scott Howard’s motivations of getting the speed limit reduced in Littleville below 65. I’m wondering why he hasn’t stated any information about how many accidents have been on that stretch of highway. He hasn’t cited any kind of data as to why they need to lower the speed limit on that open highway. Perhaps it’s so they can write more tickets so they can pay for policeman on that two-mile stretch of road.
It’s official. We have no police protection on Sweetwater Avenue in East Florence. People park on the street. No police protection.
I was wondering if the Florence Police Department Traffic Division has anybody that knows how to direct traffic. I was at an accident recently on Tennessee Street and the fire truck and police cars had both lanes blocked on the right side, and there was a civilian trying to direct traffic.
You holier than thou Christians, it’s plainly written that no men should consider themselves more or less than the next man, and yet you follow Donald Trump around after he puts children in cages, restrict people going wherever they want to go, and that’s not Biblical. There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
You Democrats, do you not open your mind enough to see the future enough to know that if you put Donald Trump out, there is no other that can do he has done for America? You are trying to destroy him. You are trying to destroy America. He’s not the one that lies. You’re the one that does the lying. Help him do his job. You Democrats are only listening to the ones that want to kill babies and all the bad stuff in the world. You are making the devil so happy.
It is a very odd thing when most Democrats are against the death penalty for convicted murderers and then turn around and be for abortion. That’s killing an innocent baby. Think. The world is in a crazy mess and we have let it become this.
I went to the Tuscumbia Courthouse to go into the mapping section and I said, “I’d like to have a map of city of Tuscumbia,” and the woman said, “I would to.” I said, “What do you mean?” and she said, “It all depends on what Muscle Shoals wants.” I tell you these politicians always dream up something for money. Mayor David Bradford of Muscle Shoals wants $100,000 for a flood study. It’s all about the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.