Taxpayers, do you know that now if you park in the lot at the courthouse, and don’t line up, you will be fined $10-$20. If you get a ticket, make sure you see a video, because they are recording you. Most people don’t know this.
You Democrats, do you not open your mind enough to see the future enough to know that if you put Donald Trump out, there is no other that can do what he has done for America? You are trying to destroy him. You are trying to destroy America. He’s not the one that lies. You’re the one that does the lying. Help him do his job. You Democrats are only listening to the ones that want to kill babies and all the bad stuff in the world. You are making the devil so happy.
Sheffield needs to put a three-way stop sign at Wheeler Avenue and Blackwell Road before somebody gets killed.
It’s a scary thing to know that the Republicans in the Senate and in the House are protecting the wrongdoings of the president. It’s also a scary thing that Mitch McConnell is blocking Senate security election voting. They need to quit watching talk show hosts that advise to go against God and country.
Everyone is complaining about Washington, D.C., our Senate and Congress and everything. It’s nobody’s fault but ours. Until we do not re-elect everyone, it will never change.
The people at UNA need to take a look at their institutional memory because I graduated in the summer of 1981 at UNA, so it’s not the first summer graduation.
I think there needs to be a new set of eyes and hands on the Handy Festival. What are they doing with the funds that are collected? I think someone else should be over it. Things just don’t seem right.
I watched the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inform the press to “take anything Iran says with a grain of salt because they lie.” Am I the only that sees any irony in that statement?
For years the Russellville City Schools was the reason to stay in Russellville, a place to be proud of. Sell your property now; the price is never going to be higher. This superintendent is going to break us, just like he did Lawrence County and the board that sat by watching.
Why would we be paying people $10,000 to move to the Shoals area if they have a high-tech job? Why don’t we bring jobs here instead of people who already have jobs?
Racism has existed since the beginning of time. It exists in all races. Racism is a cancer that continues to grow. The only cure is education — teaching your children at home, church, public and private schools, teaching that racism is hate and against God’s laws.
Donald Trump said if you hate our country you can leave. They need to stop changing what he really said. I heard what he said plainly and I say why stay in America if you hate it so bad? Leave. They change everything he says from good to bad.
I see where Sheriff Rick Singleton is getting an $18,000 raise. How many Lauderdale employees even make $18,000 a year? He said other sheriffs make more. How asinine (to think) if someone makes more than you, you should get a raise
