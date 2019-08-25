I finally found out why all these women who live out in the woods have all these tattoos all over their legs. Somebody told them that the tattoos confuse the chiggers.
Sheffield City Council and Ronnie Wicks were recently quoted in the TimesDaily as saying that he gets several calls a week concerning people in favor of the smoking ban in Sheffield because he was adamant that there not be smoking in restaurants and businesses in Sheffield. The reason he doesn’t see the people on the other side is because he doesn’t go to restaurants in Sheffield that make up the tax base in Sheffield. He chooses to go to restaurants outside of Sheffield.
I lived in California when Diane Feinstein was mayor. I dated a woman who was in Congress in California and later she got in the Senate when I left. We still correspond. What she told me recently is that all of the Democrats know they can’t win, but they are going to let it play out and when the realize they can’t win, they are going to run Michelle Obama for president and everybody is going to fall behind her.
I watched the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inform the press to “take anything Iran says with a grain of salt because they lie.” Am I the only that sees any irony in that statement?
For years the Russellville City Schools was the reason to stay in Russellville, a place to be proud of. Sell your property now; the price is never going to be higher. This superintendent is going to break us, just like he did Lawrence County and the board that sat by watching.
Why would we be paying people $10,000 to move to the Shoals area if they have a high-tech job? Why don’t we bring jobs here instead of people who already have jobs?
Racism has existed since the beginning of time. It exists in all races. Racism is a cancer that continues to grow. The only cure is education — teaching your children at home, church, public and private schools, teaching that racism is hate and against God’s laws.
Donald Trump said if you hate our country you can leave. They need to stop changing what he really said. I heard what he said plainly and I say why stay in America if you hate it so bad? Leave. They change everything he says from good to bad.
I see where Sheriff Rick Singleton is getting an $18,000 raise. How many Lauderdale employees even make $18,000 a year? He said other sheriffs make more. How asinine (to think) if someone makes more than you, you should get a raise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.