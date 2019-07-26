If Donald Trump wants to spend all this money for a wall, that’s fine. As long as he pays for it.
When a man or woman gets a tattoo, they are going to wear their clothes to make sure you see it. I saw something unbelieveable recently. People go to extremes to make sure you see their tattoos, like other people care. I could care less.
If you are over the age of 50, do your children and grandchildren a favor and don’t vote liberal. If you continue to vote liberal, you are sentencing your grandchildren and children to a lifetime of misery.
Former President Jimmy Carter said President Donald Trump is not a legitimately elected president. He said Russia put Trump in office. This kind of stupidity from the peanut man got us double digit interest rates and double digit inflation when he was president. Carter also gave away the Panama Canal, let Iran take over our embassy and hold people hostage, and his positions on gay marriage and abortion are not biblical.
North Korea displays their military to remind their people that their government controls all aspects of their lives. We should not be showing the military’s power.
All Democrats couldn’t wait to vote for Doug Jones for senator of Alabama. All of us Republicans told ya’ll he wouldn’t do anything. Now you see.
They say gas is going down but it’s going up because we have to pay for Donald Trump’s little grandstanding parade. Big deal. Who cares about Trump?
In the same week we celebrate our nation’s independence, Nike has chosen to remove a shoe that was coming out that had the original American flag created by Betsy Ross on it because of Colin Kaepernick’s stand. The American people should boycott Nike forever.
Keep Franklin County great. Vote Democrats for animal control and constables.
I would like to point out to the citizens of Florence the many beautiful crepe myrtles around our beautiful town. The crepe myrtle is Florence’s city flower. Thanks to all that make our city more beautiful.
The Democratic candidates for president, mostly all millionaires, are proposing to tax the rich. You can rest assured these candidates have secured their fortunes. Also, over these past years, they have voted themselves the best pensions and the best medical coverage in addition to their other perks.
Riding on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals in front of the Chevrolet dealership there’s a sign there I just noticed that says: When it’s hot before you lock, check your car for pets and children. If an adult has to be told to check their car for a living being, this is sad, this is very, very sad.
Barack Obama’s good times are about to fall. Donald Trump has run that economy into a wall.
I was hoping that the new China tariffs would put a crimp on the flea market trash at the Helen Keller Festival. Too bad it hasn’t happened. The few craftsmen there were pretty much buried by flea market stuff.
President Trump needs to change his thinking about the border wall. Although Democrats know that we need that protection for our families and our grandchildren. The only reason the Democrats are against it is because Trump wants to build it. So he needs to change his philosophy and say, “I don’t want to build a wall.”
