Thanks for the story about Helen Keller Hospital regarding what’s happening with the virus. I wish North Alabama Medical Center wouldn’t be so secretive. We need to know what’s going on locally, and how they are handling things. It makes me favor Keller hospital since they are more transparent.
If you’re a compulsive liar, a failed businessman or a retired football coach, run for public office as a Republican in the state of Alabama and you will be elected.
No taxpayers money should go to repair or rebuild any damages in the cities or states where the police were ordered to stand down, or where the perpetrators were not charged or punished.
Thank goodness it’s finally election time in Florence and a few of our busy streets are being paved. For the rest, you’ll have to wait four more years for another election, I guess. But at least let’s be thankful for small favors.
Just how many times is the Alabama DOT going to repave bumps on Helton Drive by the new overpass? Fix it the first time and be done with it.
Congratulations to Muscle Shoals. They have a brand new plant coming to the area. Our Florence leaders, mayor and council, got us a nice dog pound. Thank you, Mr. Mayor.
I have an idea for a new game show. It’s called To Tell The Truth 2020. The panelists are Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In the old version of To Tell The Truth, the person telling the truth stood up at the end of the game. In the 2020 version, no one stands up because the aforementioned people are incapable of telling the truth.
People going out into the crowds are pretty much asking for the virus. The health insurance companies should deny them benefits.
It is written there is a time to work and a time to play. A time to talk and a time to be silent. A time to eat a time to fast. There’s got to be a time to open schools up and a time not to do it. This is not the time to do it. Patience is a virtue, sayeth the Lord, and if we don’t do this carefully, it’s going to keep eating away at us slowly but surely.
My dog tried to vote in the primary election. They wouldn’t let her because she’s a Democrat. So she’s going to try to come back and vote in the general election.
Some 30 years ago, the Republican Party took over the state of Alabama with the premise of fixing it. I want to know when they are going to start.
One of the things we used to be proud of in the South is that we were raised with good manners, character, decency and concern for our fellow man. Something has happened since Donald Trump was elected.
The biggest danger to the United States of America is not COVID-19. The biggest danger to the United States of America is liberals who want to turn us into a Marxist utopia.
Someone called in and said everything would turn into communists if we elect Democrats. What do they think we have now? Donald Trump is best buddies with the communist people. He’s running everything his way or the highway. He is a dictator want-to-be and a communist want-to-be, and I don’t know what people see in him.
I’ve got a question for Black Lives Matter and these protesters that are tearing our country apart, tearing down statues and changing our country. Since your changing the names of pro sports teams, are you going to take away the California Angels baseball team because it’s religious? What are you going after next?
Shutting down the economy during a pandemic is the easiest way to destroy a country. This is why the liberals keep pushing this agenda. They want to destroy capitalism so they can usher in socialism and have complete control of the United States.
How irresponsible can you be Florence, letting a carnival come to the city. Really?
Christians should never put the word conservative by the Christian name because Jesus was not a conservative. He fed the poor, he healed the sick and he did it free. So the conservative was a taker. Jesus was not a taker.
The City of Florence has been dealing with some major renovations in the downtown area. Streets and curbs are torn apart, and many changes and detours changing daily. We wondered why Tennessee Street was stripped of the old surface three months ago, uncovering many potholes and there’s still no new surface. With better planning, could that not have been done together?
At its simplest, the decision whether or not to wear a mask is a test of intelligence. Surprising to absolutely no one at all, Alabama is failing that test miserably.
If you never believed in God with all that’s going on now with COVID-19 and the racial things, then you will believe in Him now.
I’d like to comment on the speed limit on Pine Street from UNA on down. The speed limit is 35, not 65. If the Florence police would sit out there, they could pay their salaries. They are going to keep on until they kill somebody.
The continual lockdowns due to the coronavirus are not about saving lives. It’s about liberal control of your behavior. If the liberals were really concerned about saving lives in the United States of America, they would immediately stop the production of tobacco, liquor and illicit drugs. These three things will kill more people this year than coronavirus ever will.
These young people need to realize wearing masks is not too effective if you don’t keep a six-foot distance. Young people need to wake up and see they are effecting the older people, too. If you see an older person, don’t get close to them and respect the six-foot distance.
In regards to people not wanting to wear masks: What if your surgeon said this to you: “Yes, sir or ma’am, it makes it hard for me to breathe and it doesn’t protect you from anything anyway, and it’s against my constitutional rights to make me wear one, so when I cut into your body I choose not to wear one.”
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president. That’s why they are so mad now. They found out he was a Republican. They are going to tear down everything that is Republican. The Democrats don’t like (Abraham) Lincoln anymore.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
Nobody, and I mean nobody, has the right to tear down or relocate a Confederate monument. These monuments are to honor the men who were killed in Lincoln’s tax war. Over 400,000 men were killed in Lincoln’s tax war, the most men ever killed in a war to this date.
