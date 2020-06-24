Recently, I read an article about the street(scape) project in downtown Florence and that’s well and good, but some of us who live on some of the side streets that are rather busy would be most appreciative if they would just do something about them, like North Patton and Rickwood Road and many others in the city.
The ag center would be fine but unless something is done with the streets and roads in the city of Florence, we are not going to be able to go and visit it. It’s a disgrace the way the streets and roads in Florence are.
The White House is like a puppet show. You have one ventriloquist who controls all the puppets’ mouths and movements. However, there is still only one voice. Vice President Mike Pence’s eyes are glued to the president’s movements. He doesn’t want to nod the wrong way when the president is speaking.
Democrats have come up with every possible reason to blame President Trump for the coronavirus. China is to blame. Trump closed the border with them on Jan. 31. If Hillary Clinton, or God help us Joe Biden, were president, the border would have stayed open and we’d be dead. Don’t offend China; we need their money in the government and in Hollywood.
The police need to be doing a better job. People are driving around in the rain without their lights on. I never see a blue light have anybody pulled over. The Quad Cities need to be doing a better job than they are doing.
Ex-Vice Pesident Joe Biden said the other day: “If you’re not black, you didn’t vote for me” and the blacks didn’t take to that statement too well. I think he hurt himself with that comment, but he apologized later.
I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
I think the states should let the people decide at their own risk and not blame the church or the people in the church if they should get the virus.
Since we have had a lack of social distancing during the recent rioting and looting, if we don’t have another outbreak of COVID-19, it will prove once and for all that the lockdown was politically motivated and a total sham.
To Rep. Andrew Sorrell, welcome to politics, son. You should have said, “But Grandma, I voted for your 10-cent sales tax.”
Muscle Shoals is going to have to learn to do it Gov. Kay Ivey’s way, or you don’t do it at all. She vetoed the bills for Muscle Shoals.
