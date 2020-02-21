I am so disgusted about Tim Melson’s intent to get marijuana legalized. Does he not realize that people who smoke it are just shouting because they are happy they are going to be able to get more of it and call it legalized. That disgusts me.
The other countries under dictation have what they call state news that is run by the government, and (they) are told what to report by the government. We’re wondering is Fox News the United State’s news, or the United States government’s (news)?
I have a great idea. Michael Bloomberg with all your money, and you seem to be so smart, why don’t you get in there and help Donald Trump instead of being against him. All you Democrats that are filled with hate for Trump, get in there and help each other. Then we could probably have a good country.
Ringling Brothers went out of business after more than 100 years. However, the circus remains alive in the halls of Congress.
Ever since the Revolutionary War, I have had one of my ancestors participate in ever single war, every single action this country has been involved in — fighting for our freedoms and our Constitution. I just watched our Sen. Richard Shelby vote against our Constitution and our freedoms and I am so angry I can’t even see the blue and the white along with the red.
Congratulations Repub- licans, you just got your- self a dictator. Good job.
We’ve all heard the Democrats state over and over that no one is above the law, not even the president. I agree 100% that no one is above the law — not you, me, illegal immigrants or President Donald Trump.
Every few years they come up with a new virus. It didn’t take it long for it to get from China to America. Now that’s so a drug maker can spend a lot of money to make a shot to stop it. It’s all about the money.
I hear people say they just heard enough of Adam Schiff. If he doesn’t get off TV, they isn’t going to be anybody watching it. They are turning it off or flipping it. Michael Bloomberg sounds so great, but he didn’t say how we were going to pay for all this free stuff.
Is there a reason why people from Tennessee drive in the left lane? Explain that to me Tennessee people. The left lane is for passing, the right lane is for driving.
America, Israel and the remaining nations, love God and love one another. As for America, do not pour gasoline on a fire that’s been burning for centuries.
The person teaching your child to read, write and arithmetic in school, the teacher is making $45,000 to $50,000 a year, but when he gets in high school, his coach is making $90,000 to $100,00 a year. What’s wrong with that picture?
I moved to the Shoals 53 years ago. The oldtimer business people told me the money was there to build an overpass on the Avalon Avenue railroad crossing. However, our politicians spent the money on other things. Also they were doing a study on Montgomery Avenue. How many times do you need to do studies before you do something?
I agree with the comment from the former policeman about marijuana being the first drug that anyone tries before going into the harder drugs. I hope this is never legalized in Alabama.
I’m ashamed to have a child in the Tuscumbia system. The school resource officer made a mistake. It was in the teacher’s lounge, not the student restroom. They knew who the gun belonged to and instead of letting it go and him know he made a mistake, they made a big issue out of it. This man served his community for 38 years.
The Oedipus complex is when a boy is too attracted to his mother. The Electra complex is when a girl is too attracted to her father. Marry either one of them and you will have nothing but problems. He will expect you to do everything like his mother did, and she will expect you to do what her father did. Nothing but problems.
