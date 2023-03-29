Hats off to Russellville School Superintendent Heath Grimes and his faculty for taking non-English speaking students and giving them the tools to become assets as opposed to what some would call a liability. Every small town in this area is going to face this. They need to look at Russellville for their answers.
Groceries are a lot higher now than they were in January. Seniors are putting very little in grocery carts and pushing them out to their car. We need a stimulus check.
Many thanks the crew from Russellville electric who restored our power after the wind storm in our small community in Killen. We are eternally grateful for the work they have done.
Let’s vote out all the Republicans in our court system and start all over, brand new.
Joe Biden and Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, are working together. Biden is getting Powell to raise interest rates to make a bad situation worse. Inflation has not eased. Watch them in the fall of 2024. Interest rates will drop. Things will look better, and Biden will take credit for all the wonderful things he’s done to get reelected. It’s just a scam.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy recently released footage from Jan. 6, 2021, that proves our Department of Justice withheld exculpatory evidence from defense attorneys representing those who were prosecuted for crimes on that date. Under our system of jurisprudence, the prosecution is not allowed to withhold exculpatory evidence from a defense attorney. An attorney who does this should be disbarred and prosecuted.
When is the city of Sheffield going to realize these theme parks and now this landing are not coming. Please don’t tie up any more of our resources in these pipe dreams. If it’s too good to be true, guess what? It’s probably not true.
Isn’t it ironic that Vladimir Putin has a warrant out on him and Donald Trump could go to jail? I would find it very amusing if they wind up in the same cell and Trump would bring that little ball Putin gave him a few years back and they could sit on the floor of the cell and play bouncy ball back and forth.
Thomas Jefferson once said that one of the sacred duties of the government is to do equal and impartial justice to all of its citizens. Unfortunately for Americans today, Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray do not believe in Mr. Jefferson’s saying.
There seems to be a blob of algae coming out of the waters heading for Florida. Please tell me it’s coming after Ron DeSantis and Mar-a-Lago. Let’s make America great again.
Hey Haleyville mayor, when is the state going to finish doing Highway 13 and 195? It’s only been four months.
I noticed in a recent paper where the COVID relief infrastructure money is reaching the local government. It’s sort of comical if it wasn’t pathetic — a lot of Republicans that were against it, fought it, demonized the president, are now taking the money and trying to take credit. There’s even one local Republican telling the farmers that he went down there and fought for the money and it’s here and back in the community, which is a lie. He got it because President Biden and the Democrats passed the legislation.
UNA softball drops the ball in the biggest game of the year. I’ve got bad knees, over 70, handicapped, and I was forced to park a mile from home plate. They did have 2 scooters, but they were full, so I hobbled on in. When I got in, I asked about restrooms and was told there was only one. The line was very long the whole game. I asked for a program so I could follow the teams, but they didn’t have any. Next time, take one penny out of my $20 ticket to print some cheap, paper programs. Other than that, the field was beautiful.
I would just like to ask the mayor of Sheffield is he the mayor of the whole city, or just Rivermont and Montgomery Avenue? A tree fell recently on Montgomery Avenue and two days later it was cleaned up. A tree fell on Atlanta Avenue 10 days ago, and they pushed it off on the side of the road and it’s still there. If you are going to be mayor then you need to represent the whole city.
Muscle Shoals is celebrating 100 years and I understand our mayor and his council is having a shindig in Florence. Why should Muscle Shoals celebrate their anniversary in a neighboring city? Muscle Shoals should celebrate in Muscle Shoals. Show off Muscle Shoals. Promote Muscle Shoals.
I’m in Florence and I had a flat and had to put the donut tire on my car. I was at Bojangles and my car hit a pothole that was so deep, my donut tire got stuck. Some people had to lift my car up to get it out. I wish Florence would fix the potholes.
We need a noise ordinance in Lauderdale County. We have the right to enjoy peace and quiet in our homes. Many of us are being bombarded with noise from our neighbors and their animals. It’s time to get a noise ordinance and protect our rights.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.