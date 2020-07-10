It seems we have forgotten the songs of our childhood: “Red and yellow, black and white, we are precious in His sight.” My brown friends are dear to me and I hope they love me as I love them.
The time has come to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse and replace it with a flower bed because no one can object to a flower bed. Also, Project Say Something did not come up with the idea or the way of moving it. Many people have protested against that thing for 40 years. Project Say Something didn’t do everything, they are just the loudest group.
I’m against moving the Confederate monument, but if we have to move it I don’t want it to go to Soldier’s Rest because there’s no security. Why don’t we move it to Veteran’s Park with the other monuments there and where there’s some security. I think the people should have some say in this.
Instead of spending all this money to build overpasses at railroad crossings, why not just reroute the train tracks from west Colbert County and bypass the cities? There’s no reason for the trains to run through Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals. Don’t build overpasses, reroute the trains from 72 and get away from these towns. It would save a lot of money.
Walmart now has their employees wearing masks inside the store and I thought it was a great example of showing care and concern during this pandemic, which is growing worse again every day. But it looked like most of the customers wore no masks at all. Even with today’s medical advances, COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.
Whoever called in saying COVID-19 is a sham, go visit one of the people who lost a loved one to the virus and ask them face-to-face if it’s a sham. We had to shut down. You see what’s happening now when we opened back up. Most every state in the union has been on a spike again. You think that’s a sham? You need to read and find out what’s going on before you become a bell-clapper.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed people to die in nursing homes, and now he’s trying to blame it on the federal government. This is typical behavior for a liberal. A liberal is never wrong. It’s always someone else’s fault.
The condition on the roof at Rogers Hall is a disgrace to UNA and the city of Florence. Please get someone to do some repair work on this roof.
Wake up Shoals. The virus is real. People are dying around us. The count in our area is up. How can you call this a sham? How can you question the faith of pastor’s whose church doors are closed? Remember the church is in the heart, not the building.
Have you noticed the outcry about people not wearing a face mask and congregating during the virus? No mention of large crowds wearing face masks while looting and burning for which they are never convicted by complacent officials.
Gov. Kay Ivey delayed opening the state up for another month. It proves to me she is a Democrat.
