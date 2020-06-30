I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
I think the states should let the people decide at their own risk and not blame the church or the people in the church if they should get the virus.
To the person who sat in Sheffield and waited on the train for 20 minutes: You know what you could have done with that 20 minutes, you could have made a list of all the things you could have done in that 20 minutes you sat there. That way, next time you might leave 20 minutes early.
Let’s not forget to tip your service workers, especially the hair care workers. Some of these people have not had a paycheck in months. Don’t be cheap. Tip somebody.
The federal government spends billions of dollars every year on education. And every state does the same thing. It’s all about education. But that doesn’t make sense to spend all that money on education and put flouride in your drinking water.
Pastors of different churches that want to remain closed certainly don’t have a belief in God. I don’t think they should ever have closed up. Next year, the same amount of people or more people will die just like they did this year, but they don’t keep track of it. This is just one of the biggest ripoffs I’ve ever seen.
Liberal Democrats don’t like Fox News because they are telling the truth about them and all the underhanded things they’ve done. So many people have tried to get Donald Trump out of office. The other news channels tell lie on top of lie to back anything they do. Thank God for Fox News.
This question is for the city of Florence: Are you ever going to do anything with Chisholm Road from Cox Creek to Seven Points? It is a safety hazard. You can’t see the lines; there’s potholes everywhere. It’s ridiculous. Do something about it.
I’d like to comment about the city of Tuscumbia. It seems to me like the mayor and the city council are a joke. They have no dream; they have no vision. There’s so many potential opportunities for Tuscumbia to grow, and they are just sitting back and watching it die. One of the best cities in the world is dying because of the mayor and the city council. Vote them all out.
Muscle Shoals City Schools fired its best history teacher because they wanted a football coach instead of high quality academics. They hired someone from South Alabama whose son will play football. In foreign language classes, teachers show movies regularly to avoid teaching. Where has accountability gone?
I’ve always thought that Florence is supposed to be the Renaissance City. If I understand right, renaissance is an awakening to art and beautiful things. Evidently Florence is waking up to a nightmare with some yards with weeds as high as your knees and old junk cars decorating the front yards and along the street, not to mention all the rubbish and trash that can be seen here and yonder on the crumbling streets.
There seems to be a misunderstanding on socialism. Conservatives called Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, people like that socialists, when Donald Trump has given away more money that anyone ever. So if you don’t want your stimulus check because you think it’s part of socialism, Mr. Independent will take it.
Some of us do not care for the new landscaping in Florence. Weeds in yards that are knee-high, brush piles in the back yards placed along with junk cars here and there, and to top it off, beer cans scattered on the roadside. It doesn’t add to the beauty of our city.
I cannot understand why the city of Florence would pay for a survey on Pine Street around UNA. If those students had sense enough to go down to the traffic light and go when it turns green, they would not to get run over. That’s what it’s there for. They don’t need to cross anywhere they please.
That’s the ugliest tree on South O’Neal Street and Veterans Drive in Florence. It’s on the city’s right of way in front of a house and it’s on a bank. The roots are out of the ground, it’s ready to fall, it’s in the power lines, so why doesn’t the city cut it?
Joe Biden is claiming to have graduated from college at the top of his class. This is false. Yet Donald Trump did indeed graduate at the top of his college class. Trump is a lot smarter than both the Bush presidents, also Clinton and Obama. Let’s not turn our country over to the socialists. I’m proud that Trump is my president.
A lot of women won congressional seats in the last election. So they decided that’s how to take over the Senate. They are running 13 Democratic women in the next election. And if they win it, it will be like Mitt Romney — a Republican but really they will vote Democrat. This way they will take over the House and change the whole ball of wax.
People seem to be listening to Donald Trump on the virus instead of medical professionals. Even on “Gilligan’s Island” the castaways listened to the professor rather than the millionaire.
I just don’t understand why the city spends all this money on sidewalks for people to walk on and then they still walk in the middle of the street.
This upcoming election, all those people (in Congress) need to be voted out. They have done nothing for America. All they have done is enrich themselves. This election this time is about the soul of our nation. It’s a spiritual war.
