Alabama basketball, Nate Oats, all of them choked. He needs to recruit some winners, those who love to compete and hate to lose. A horrible loss to San Diego State.
If anyone out there has valid information that Sen. Tommy Tuberville is giving what he calls his p-check to disabled veterans, and if you should, please give the answer in You Said It. I was just wondering if he was actually keeping his promise.
There was a White House press briefing given several days ago by the totally incompetent Karine Jean-Pierre and one courageous journalist, a Black man from Nigeria, challenged her refusal to allow him to ask a question. He gave her a sincere and brilliant lecture on the importance of the First Amendment right of freedom of speech. His comments were completely knowledgeable and they brought tears to my eyes. Only one press corps journalist shook his head in approval. The rest of them sat there like zombies and robots and stared straight ahead. They should have reported his courage but they did nothing.
I am sick of hearing preachers tell about the tax collector climbing up in the trees waiting to see Jesus. There’s more stories in the Bible than that, and I like to learn. My husband is a truck driver and I travel with them and we visit several churches. If they tell that story one more time, I told him we were going to quit going to church and have church in the truck. We can study the Bible in the truck and learn more.
Why aren’t we flying the flag a half-mast for the tornado victims in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia?
Joe Biden is still wanting to ban guns. China is sending fentanyl across the border and kills hundreds of people a day and he says nothing.
A question for Florence Utilities manager Mary McDuffa: Why didn’t you have enough poles and transformers in storage? I remember past ice storms way worse than this storm event and power was restored a lot faster. Power off this long is not acceptable.
The other day as I was approaching my car I saw three children playing nearby. I started the engine. The first thing that pops up on my dash screen is to check my surroundings. I have a backup camera. Lo and behold, there was one child right behind my rear bumper. Please check your surroundings before you move.
I know the debris left from the most recent storm is terrible; however, in Sheffield there is debris left from an earlier storm, so it’s just building up everywhere. Why have they not picked up the debris from these storms? I believe the citizens of Sheffield deserve better.
Another mas shooting in Nashville. It goes from state to state, and town to town. In Alabama, we’re backwards in so many ways, but now there’s no permits, no oversight. The police force or sheriffs have no way to address this. Everybody has a gun.
The purposely falsified illegal immigrant population is 11 million. This number is continually misrepresented by left-wing propaganda groups. Yale and MIT did a scientific study in 2018 which indicated there could be a low from 16.5 million to a high of 29.1 million illegal immigrants. They estimated that there were 22 million illegal immigrants in the US in 2018. If we add Biden’s 4.57 million to the 22 million of the Yale/MIT study, we have an accurate number of 26.7 million illegal immigrants in our country, not 11 million.
To the person that keeps saying Joe Biden has not done anything in the last two years: Did you get your stimulus money, your free screening for the virus, free shots, masks, etc.? The last president said it would go away by Easter three years ago.
To all you Alabama politicians: Pass that lottery bill.
There is no such thing as gun violence. Guns are inanimate objects. There are violent people using guns.
Someone said that groceries are higher now than they were in January. Seniors need stimulus checks. Why do you think the groceries are higher now? It’s called inflation. Why do we have inflation? It’s because of all those stimulus checks and money pumped into the economy. So stimulus checks are going to make things worse for the seniors.
I’m a 69-year-old left-handed male who grew up in a right-handed world. I was mistreated from the first grade because desks are for right-handed people; notebooks were made for right-handed students; scissors were made for right-handed people. Yes, they do now make scissors for left-handed people. Everybody has had difficulties, felt like they have been wronged in some way or another. Get over it and let’s move forward.
I’ll be so glad when they repave George Wallace Boulevard in front of Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Lauderdale County needs to build some tornado shelters around the county. If they have the money to spend $150,000 a year on a dog shelter, they ought to be able to furnish a shelter for people who live in mobile homes to have somewhere to go to.
I figured out how Republican lawmakers think. If you say crime, well that’s a Black folks issue. If you say guns, well that’s a white folks issue. So, they go hard on crime and do nothing about guns.
On March 28, a Black male shot two white Huntsville officers, killing one and critically wounding the other. The officers were responding to a 911 shots fired call made by a female who had been injured. Reportedly, the male had shot and wounded two people last year in Huntsville. He probably should not have been free, and he definitely should not have had a firearm. He should never see the outside of a jail again. Where are the protests and outrage?
Is the Singing River bridge ever going to have lights on it at night again so you can see?
What a great day for Americans. Our legal system is strong and healthy. (For) Donald Trump’s indiscretions and crimes, he should be tried. He will get a fair trial — that is what America is built on. Hopefully for his insurrection and his ties with Vladimir Putin, the election fraud he tried to do, he will go to prison for that.
If a political party believes it’s OK to abort a baby, you realize that they are evil. If a political party believes a person can change their sex, you realize they are evil. If you continue to elect these people to public, you realize that you are evil.
I just saw Lindsey Graham say to go to Trump.com and send him some money because of these charges being brought against him. He also went on to say Trump will win in court, and he will win the election.
If a city is not going to pick up tree limbs with their brush trucks, and they say they don’t pick up construction materials, like if you add on to your house or something, what’s left for them to pick up?
It says in the Bible that the end times people will think good is bad and bad is good. That’s why Donald Trump is in trouble with the law and Joe Biden is as free as a bird.
Thank you to all the electrical workers from near and far who worked tirelessly with great purpose to restore power to thousands of Lauderdale County residents. We are in your debt. Your hard work is truly appreciated.
Tuscumbia, please, please cut back on those concrete abutments sticking out in the street. You are ruining peoples’ tires because they are running into them. Why did you allow them to go out in the street? We need some leadership in Tuscumbia. We sure don’t have any now.
