Joe Biden denies federal aid to the small town of East Palestine, Ohio. He can spend millions of dollars on illegal immigrants, but not one penny on a low-income white town suffering through a chemical train derailment. These poor folks have to buy bottled water with their own meager resources. They can’t drink the tap water or bathe their children. Where is the EPA, FEMA or brilliant Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg? This is a national catastrophic crime against humanity. Biden should be impeached immediately.

