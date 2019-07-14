I was just wondering what with Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, has the White House become an old people’s home? Let some young blood get in there.
I was traveling north on County Road 47 on a recent Sunday about 8:30 p.m. I saw blue lights come on from a St. Florian officer in front of me and pass two vehicles up a hill over double yellow lines. Once he passed them, he turned the lights off. You should not be a threat to public safety by the way you drive your patrol car. You should be an example. It was not an emergency. We saw where he went. There was already three other police cars there, everything was under control.
This is in response to the vote of “no confidence” at Northwest-Shoals and the post that Miss Crystal Reed made on Facebook that the employees don’t like the accountability that is coming to Northwest-Shoals. Giving Reed a $40,000 raise is not accountability as far as the employees are concerned, and that vote definitely was a vote of “no confidence.”
When you hear a Republican, it doesn’t matter what state he’s from, speak out against the president, you know automatically there was a Democrat running on the Republican ticket to get elected, just like Jeff Sessions in Alabama. They are easy to spot and it won’t surprise me what happens. I’m sure some Republican will run against President Trump before it’s over with.
What an ugly recent You Said It about Russellville. People who worked their whole life and then retire deserve to sit on their front porch. They earned that right. These are good Christian people who never said a hard word about anyone their whole life. This person that called should be ashamed and down on their knees praying.
To the caller complaining about a redneck welcoming committee in Russellville: Maybe you should look in the mirror. What is wrong with sitting on the front porch of your own home? You should not be so quick to judge without knowing the facts. Maybe you should engage your brain before opening your mouth.
If you have an opinion about detained migrant children, call (202) 456-1414, it’s the White House. Or try Sen. Richard Shelby, (202) 224-5744. How about Sen. Doug Jones, (202) 224-4124 or Rep. Mo Brooks, (202) 225-4801.
The county does not build roads to last. They build roads to repair. That’s just the way it is. They are not going to build a good road — they are going to make it so they have to go back and repair it.
We work so diligently trying to solve the problems of the entire world. What will happen to the problems facing this country? Has America lost its way? Only God knows.
To Tuscumbia: If you think you’ve got some bad roads, you should come to Haleyville. You’ll really see some bad roads, except around City Hall.
