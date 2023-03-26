You mean Florence is actually spending some money at the Cox Creek tennis courts and building an additional parking lot? Wow. What a novel idea.
Our country survived from 1789 to 1913, 124 years, without the imposition of the dreaded and corrupt income tax. Those 124 years included the War of 1812, the Mexican War of 1948 and the catastrophic Civil War, which killed 600,000 soldiers. The federal income tax code, which has over 70,000 pages, is nothing more than a tax lawyer’s plan of legalized thievery. Every four years we hear about the post card-sized tax form and when the election is over it disappears like dust in the wind.
What has happened to the courthouse and tax title service? It’s just gone. When you call, it runs you through a sequence of numbers and then says leave a message. When you try to leave a message, it says we’re not accepting messages. There’s no one to talk with you. It’s never been that bad in the courthouse that I can remember. The previous guy who ran it, if you called, most of the time he would answer it himself, or he would get back to you. Come on, we’re better than this Lauderdale County.
I think someone at the electricity department needs to check and see why people in the Weeden area had to go without electricity for two days. Everything in the refrigerators and freezers were ruined. If it had been their house, maybe they would have worked faster in getting the power restored.
Recently, Walmart said it was closing all its stores in the Portland, Oregon, area because the local government would not prosecute people for shoplifting. The Democratic Party has succeeded in destroying Portland, Oregon. How many major U.S. cities will the Democratic Party have to destroy before the American people wake up.
What happened to the 91-acre landfill that Colbert County had certified next to the old landfill at the industrial park, and why was it decertified? It was certified years ago. Why isn’t any effort being made to try to reopen that landfill?
We need to come up with a law that if you have been president for two years, and you don’t have nothing at all done, you need to be impeached.
To Meemaw Ivey: Nothing should be sealed. Everything should be open. Transparency. It’s the people’s business. We Republicans believe in transparency. Just like Tucker Carlson. We want him to show all the lies about the Jan. 6 (incident), all the corruption and lies.
Many thanks the crew from Russellville electric who restored our power after the wind storm in our small community in Killen. We are eternally grateful for the work they have done.
Joe Biden and Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, are working together. Biden is getting Powell to raise interest rates to make a bad situation worse. Inflation has not eased. Watch them in the fall of 2024. Interest rates will drop. Things will look better, and Biden will take credit for all the wonderful things he’s done to get reelected. It’s just a scam.
It seems every time I’m talking to someone and Ukraine comes up, they will say: “There would be no war if Donald Trump was still president.” Well I heard Trump on Sean Hannity say he would have let Vladimir Putin have as much of Ukraine as he wanted. I would like to ask these people how they would feel if their neighbor took their house and property away.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy recently released footage from Jan. 6, 2021, that proves our Department of Justice withheld exculpatory evidence from defense attorneys representing those who were prosecuted for crimes on that date. Under our system of jurisprudence, the prosecution is not allowed to withhold exculpatory evidence from a defense attorney. An attorney who does this should be disbarred and prosecuted.
