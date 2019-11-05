Auburn will never win with Gus Malzahn there, and that’s just the way it is. He won a national championship on a freak play, and they gave him a 10-year contract and now they can’t afford to pay him out.
When we have a caller asking, “Why didn’t they impeach Bill Clinton? Look what he did,” we know we have an uninformed people. When we have a president who calls himself “a stable genius” with “great and unmatched wisdom” we know our country is in peril.
Make Republican Party great again. Vote the hard, hard far right out. Put some good people back into the Republican Party.
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky needs to be investigated also. He kisses up to Donald Trump and does what Trump wants him to do instead of what the people want him to do.
I can’t wait until Oliver Stone’s next movie. Yeah, his movie will be great. How President Donald Trump and the mafia took over the White House.
If you hear a television talking head say that senators and congress people can’t be impeached, that’s a blatant lie. The Constitution set it up to where yes, they can.
I haven’t heard the Republican Party refer to themselves as the God Party, which I guess is a good thing because their president, Donald Trump, is certainly not morals and values.
Colin Kaepernick and his agent are upset and demanding justice that he should be picked up by NFL teams because there are other players, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who played undrafted and played for Sanford University. Nobody knows he was undrafted, and they think it’s unfair. He needs to buy his own team so he can decide who to put on his own team because at this point he should have thought of that before he started kneeling three years ago.
