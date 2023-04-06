The corporate fascists in Washington, D.C., and the United Nations are in lockstep and are leading us toward a one-world totalitarian government where we will have no freedoms at all.
I personally know several teachers who do nothing but complain. They only work nine months out of the year. They complain about kids, even though they know they are going to have to teach some kids who are not the best kids in the world. They complain about the pay. They know what the pay is going to be before they decide to get an education degree in college. It’s time to stop complaining and do your job. If you don’t want to, let’s get some teachers in there who do care about the kids, because the teachers I know could care less.
I don’t care if they arrest Donald Trump. They could throw away the key. But it’s time to impeach Joe Biden for treason, arrest Dr. Anthony Fauci for treason, and Hunter Biden for a felon with a gun and for treason also.
I sure wish we had a nice mall with lots of stores in it for people who are going to be on the ship that parks in Florence. They will be getting off wanting to go shopping and where are they going to go?
They are going to have to take that rodeo somewhere else in the county than on the main road. All four lanes were blocked from Cox Creek Parkway to where they turn in. They are just sitting there at 8:11 p.m. for no reason.
Just say “no” to the Central Bank’s digital currency Joe Biden is proposing. It is nothing more than a control mechanism.
Alabama basketball, Nate Oats, all of them choked. He needs to recruit some winners, those who love to compete and hate to lose. A horrible loss to San Diego State.
If anyone out there has valid information that Sen. Tommy Tuberville is giving what he calls his p-check to disabled veterans, and if you should, please give the answer in You Said It. I was just wondering if he was actually keeping his promise.
There was a White House press briefing given several days ago by the totally incompetent Karine Jean-Pierre and one courageous journalist, a Black man from Nigeria, challenged her refusal to allow him to ask a question. He gave her a sincere and brilliant lecture on the importance of the First Amendment right of freedom of speech. His comments were completely knowledgeable and they brought tears to my eyes. Only one press corps journalist shook his head in approval. The rest of them sat there like zombies and robots and stared straight ahead. They should have reported his courage but they did nothing.
