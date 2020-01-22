Isn’t it funny, Democrats say money is being spent too much, but how many millions of dollars have they wasted in the past three years to get Donald Trump out of office? Millions of the taxpayers money. They ought to care for their own country instead of worrying about him.
People got mad at Donald Trump for killing Gen. Qassem Soleimani, when he was going to take us out. They should ask Congress why they can’t think of helping Trump. Trump is doing what he promised. Try helping instead of hating.
The difference in a liberal and a conservative: A conservative thinks a liberal is misguided. A liberal thinks a conservative is evil.
I agree with a recent caller: I’m glad Santa came in a sled, too, because that Patton Street is in bad shape.
To the person who commented on the Northwest-Shoals article in the TimesDaily that stated that there were only 10 to 15 employees that were against the president: That person might want to go back and look at the vote of no confidence. There were enough employees against her to win a vote of no confidence.
I’m coming up to Haleyville and all three highways all you see are empty buildings and trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.