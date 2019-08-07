I see where Roger Creekmore is going to spend some more of our tax money on a study of the feasibility of a railroad overpass in Sheffield. There’s an old saying about throwing good money after bad. How many studies have we had? If the railroad has anything to do with it, I’d be afraid to drive under it. Look at the railroad tracks in Sheffield on South Montgomery Avenue. Ian Sandford, the mayor of Sheffield, you need to get yourself a shovel and a pick and go fix that mess.
Something needs to be done about corporate offices up north controlling the air in stores here. It’s unbearable. No wonder anybody doesn’t shop very much here.
After driving through Tuscumbia, I’ve determined that the only streets that don’t need to be paved are the ones that just got paved.
President Trump’s threats don’t get it. He made threats and didn’t stand behind them, and now nobody’s afraid of him. But Harry Truman didn’t tell Japan what he was going to do, he just dropped the atomic bomb on them and that put the end of the war. But Japan still hates us. That’s why they side with Russia and China.
Recently, I was Knights Bridge Road near Moorsgate Road. I spot a full-sized adult coyote. It spotted me and ran up to Westbury Lane near the old cemetery. Look out for your small children and dogs.
The best way Democrats can get back at Donald Trump and allow him to have four more years and take the Senate. That’s the best revenge that you can do to get back at Trump because you’ve got four more years to drive him crazy, and play the same game he’s played with you for the last four years.
Years ago there was a song by Merle Haggard that said when you are running down my country you are getting on the fighting side of me. I stand with President Trump. If you don’t love this country, leave it. I’m sure someone will be glad to buy you a one-way ticket to Iran.
A big thank you to the Lauderdale County Road Department for the prompt service in cutting down the tree on County Road 11. It is greatly appreciated and a job well done.
The president’s racist attack on four congresswomen of color is a blatant, calculated strategy.
Donald Trump said that anyone who didn’t love or wouldn’t defend America should go back to where they came from. Really, a bone spur draft dodger? He is a disgrace and shame to the United States and this Vietnam veteran.
When is Muscle Shoals going to spray for mosquitoes? They are really bad. I live behind Walmart, and when I get out of the car they follow me to the door and then go right in the house. Please spray.
Like a bird without a nest, like a stranger in the night, my soul cries out for rest, but it is not in sight. Thank you Russell Smith and the Amazing Rhythm Aces. RIP.
