I’m 73 years old and wearing cloth face masks goes against everything I’ve been taught over my lifetime. Numerous first aid classes, working in a nuclear plant, entering and exiting c-zones, training in the military, the only thing that will give you any protection is a full-face, air-tight breathing apparatus. These cloth masks are giving people a false sense of security, which is very dangerous.
Store clerks, if someone enters your store without a mask, do not confront them. That’s management’s job. Management, ask (the individual) in a real friendly tone to put on a mask. If they don’t, just drop it. They are looking for a fight. No sense in calling the police, they have their hands full. The person will be refused service at other stores.
CNN and MSNBC have the same relationship with the Democratic Party that Pravda had with the communist party in the old Soviet Union. They think they are always right and the other side is always wrong. If you think any political party is correct 100% of the time, you are a delusional individual.
With all the name changing going on in this country, the Democrats need to change their name to the Demonuts.
Thanks for the story about Helen Keller Hospital regarding what’s happening with the virus. I wish North Alabama Medical Center wouldn’t be so secretive. We need to know what’s going on locally, and how they are handling things. It makes me favor Keller hospital since they are more transparent.
If you’re a compulsive liar, a failed businessman or a retired football coach, run for public office as a Republican in the state of Alabama and you will be elected.
No taxpayers money should go to repair or rebuild any damages in the cities or states where the police were ordered to stand down, or where the perpetrators were not charged or punished.
Thank goodness it’s finally election time in Florence and a few of our busy streets are being paved. For the rest, you’ll have to wait four more years for another election, I guess. But at least let’s be thankful for small favors.
Just how many times is the Alabama DOT going to repave bumps on Helton Drive by the new overpass? Fix it the first time and be done with it.
Congratulations to Muscle Shoals. They have a brand new plant coming to the area. Our Florence leaders, mayor and council, got us a nice dog pound. Thank you, Mr. Mayor.
I have an idea for a new game show. It’s called To Tell The Truth 2020. The panelists are Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In the old version of To Tell The Truth, the person telling the truth stood up at the end of the game. In the 2020 version, no one stands up because the aforementioned people are incapable of telling the truth.
People going out into the crowds are pretty much asking for the virus. The health insurance companies should deny them benefits.
It is written there is a time to work and a time to play. A time to talk and a time to be silent. A time to eat a time to fast. There’s got to be a time to open schools up and a time not to do it. This is not the time to do it. Patience is a virtue, sayeth the Lord, and if we don’t do this carefully, it’s going to keep eating away at us slowly but surely.
My dog tried to vote in the primary election. They wouldn’t let her because she’s a Democrat. So she’s going to try to come back and vote in the general election.
Some 30 years ago, the Republican Party took over the state of Alabama with the premise of fixing it. I want to know when they are going to start.
One of the things we used to be proud of in the South is that we were raised with good manners, character, decency and concern for our fellow man. Something has happened since Donald Trump was elected.
I can’t understand why they want to remove history, statues, flags and everything else. Why even teach history in schools if they want to do away with history? Just throw the school books out. Burn them in a pile.
I am white. I was born in Colbert County in the 1950s. I remember when black people could not drink from the same fountainb or sit and eat with white people. People of both races drive by those Confederate statues in Lauderdale and Colbert counties every day and never give them a second glance. When they are gone, no one will give them a second glance.
The biggest danger to the United States of America is not COVID-19. The biggest danger to the United States of America is liberals who want to turn us into a Marxist utopia.
Someone called in and said everything would turn into communists if we elect Democrats. What do they think we have now? Donald Trump is best buddies with the communist people. He’s running everything his way or the highway. He is a dictator want-to-be and a communist want-to-be, and I don’t know what people see in him.
I’ve got a question for Black Lives Matter and these protesters that are tearing our country apart, tearing down statues and changing our country. Since your changing the names of pro sports teams, are you going to take away the California Angels baseball team because it’s religious? What are you going after next?
Shutting down the economy during a pandemic is the easiest way to destroy a country. This is why the liberals keep pushing this agenda. They want to destroy capitalism so they can usher in socialism and have complete control of the United States.
How irresponsible can you be Florence, letting a carnival come to the city. Really?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.