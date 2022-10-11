TUSCUMBIA — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a Tuscumbia police vehicle.
Colbert 911 received a call around 8:16 p.m. Monday of a crashed Tuscumbia police vehicle and a pedestrian being hit on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia.
Terry Hinton, 60, of Hawk Pride Mountain Road was pronounced dead on the scene by Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.
The officer driving the marked Tuscumbia police vehicle was transported via ambulance to a landing zone and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those involved,” Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Monday night.
ALEA is handling the investigation related to this crash as is Tuscumbia police protocol when an officer or police vehicle is involved in a serious accident, Logan said.
