When Jesselin Unger experienced her first shopping trip at the age of six, she already had a trailblazing sense of fashion. By age eight, she was learning to sew, and at 19, the girl from Wetumpka is showing her first fashion line.
Unger, a sophomore at the University of North Alabama, recently presented her work on the Spring Runway of Fashion Week Alabama. She said she hopes one day to see her designs sold internationally.
“I really want to make it in the fashion world, and I don’t want to be just a designer for Etsy,” she said. “I want to be a designer for the global market.”
Unger was six years old when she was adopted by Dennis and Laura Unger. Previously, she had lived in the Hunan Province in China, where she said fashion was exciting, unless you were an orphan living in a children’s home.
“You get what you get, and I just remember being forced to wear these drab clothes,” Unger said. “When my mother took me to my first mall, I went absolutely crazy. That’s why my parents would call me Flossy or Little Miss Mix-Match. Like, I would wear a duck costume in second grade with a tiara, because that is how flamboyant I want my fashion to be.”
Unger said her parents gave her space to be creative and encouraged her to follow her dreams.
“My father was the one who taught me that I have to love myself first,” she said. “My mother taught me that I could go for whatever I wanted, as long as I was passionate for it and continued to work for it. She’s a very artistic person, and she’s very creative.”
Aside from her mother, Unger said she was blessed with a second strong female role model — her late grandmother, Sue Patton. It was Patton who first introduced Unger to a sewing machine.
“She showed me how to make a bean bag pouch when she put me on the pedals,” Unger said. “Mawmaw filled it up, literally with beans, and so we started playing a game. All because I said I was bored.”
Unger, who said she spent many summers with her grandmother in Jasper, is a self-titled workaholic, a trait she said she also learned from her elder.
“That woman would make me do things,” she said with a laugh. “She would make me learn how to cook. I learned how to wash my clothes because of her. She made me who I am, and my mother also did. She was the one who encouraged me to go to college.”
Unger admits she didn’t always see herself majoring in fashion design, although that was a clearly defined passion of hers from the time she was young.
While she knew that she loved creating new things to wear from old clothes and fabric, she said she once felt social pressure to pursue a more traditional career.
“As a designer, I will say it’s pretty hard. I think it’s more of a personal thing, but having to talk to people and show them who I am — I used to hate my designs,” Unger said. “I was told by STEM teachers that I needed to go into something reliable. They told me to go into accounting. I can’t count money.
“I like designing. When I see a piece of a fabric, I see the anatomy in that fabric. I see the French seam, the bodice dart, what type of fabric it is, and whether it’s drapey or would be better used in a different design.”
Unger had a little background in costume design from participating in theater in high school. When she applied to UNA, she had originally planned to study theater before being introduced to the Fashion Merchandising and Design department.
In joining the department, other opportunities quickly began to present themselves. Unger, who also had a background in pageantry, said she quickly got involved, submitting pieces for fashion shows and sometimes modeling other designers’ work.
Unger stays busy as a student worker for the UNA department, as well as working part-time with Cato Fashions, a women’s clothing retailer. She said she also serves as social chair for the UNA Fashion Club and for the CASE (College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering) Ambassador program.
“One thing I’ve learned about UNA is that they give you so many opportunities to apply yourself,” she said. “I make myself available to do these things. If I want to win a crown, then I’ll just keep on doing pageants. If I want to sew, I’ll keep trying.
“I think that’s how you measure success. You fail, and you fail, and you fail, and you’ll cry the 10th time, but guess what, that 11th time, you’re going to succeed.”
Another way Unger has measured her own success was by setting goals and ticking them off as she achieves them. She said her five-year plan is to graduate college. She has a 10-year plan and a 20-year plan.
While considering teaching, because she said she loves introducing others to her craft, and helping them hone their own passions, she’s also concentrating on building her brand, Sew Trashê.
“I want to create that, in which I use sustainable materials but also create one-of-a-kind designs for people around the world. I’ve never traveled other than throughout the U.S.,” she said, adding that she hopes to explore more of her own identity, being a Chinese immigrant raised in south Alabama with an interest in cultural studies.
“When I went to Florida, my first time going to the beach, I felt like it was a culture shock. I didn’t know there were that many half-naked people hanging out,” she said with a laugh. “It was a culture shock just to go to another state, so I would love to go around the worl.d I’d love to travel and learn cultural designs.
“Another thing I think people have an issue with is differentiating between culture appreciation and appropriation,” she said. “I think if I educate myself in learning about people’s culture, that will help me in designing unique things for people all over the world.”
