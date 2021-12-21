MARION COUNTY — The pilot of a Beech Model D-55 Fixed Wing twin engine plane has been transported to an area hospital for treatment after his plane crashed in a field near Interstate 22 behind Love's Truck Stop at exit 14.
The cause of the crash, which happened at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday, is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
It's unclear where the flight originated and where it was headed.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Department have assisted in securing the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.