The first ever Parade of Holiday Porches is Tuscumbia’s salute to the season, spotlighting the historic character of the residential area that is bounded by the Tuscumbia Commons. Today this “Old Town” district features homes dating from the early 1800’s to those of a more contemporary style, providing residents with diverse and desirable neighborhoods. What better way is there to celebrate the holidays than enjoying the beauty and hospitality of a small-town Christmas, reflected in the town’s decorated porches? Come along and enjoy the ride!
Streets Running East and West, Beginning on Almon Street Through Trenholm Memorial Drive:
1. 201 West Almon Street, The Almon House, Emily & Michael Ivey, 1888 Theme: ‘Winter Wonderland — Let it Snow”
2. 501 East 1st Street, Earnest & Claudia Smith, 1983
3a. 202 West 2nd Street, Chad & Whitney Gamble, 1940’s
Theme: “Traditional”
3b. 208 West 2nd Street, Jamie Forbes, 1905
4. 400 West 2nd Street, Shelaine Williams, 1828
❆ 5. 308 East 3rd Street, T.W. & Roberta Billings, ca. 1840 Theme: “An Old Time Christmas”
6. 309 East 3rd Street, Mike & Teresa Rickets, 1858
7. 700 East 3rd Street, Bobby & Anna Shirley, 1920 Theme: “An Old Time Christmas”
8. 709 East 3rd Street, Ronnie & Genell Hayes, 1957 Theme: “Nature” (Using natural greenery for Christmas)
9. 900 East 3rd Street, Mark & Julianne Parris, 1952 Theme: “Woodland Wonder”
10. 209 East 4th Street, Sue Mangum, 1912
11. 805 East 4th Street, Judge & Mrs. Hal Hughston, 1966
12. 410 East 5th Street, Patrice & Judge Kyle Brown, 1965 Theme: “Frosty”
13. 512 East 5th Street, Lynn Cox, 1895 Theme: “Down Home Christmas”
14. 605 East 5th Street, Ron & Jean Hudson, 1889 Theme: “Traditional Christmas”
15. 608 East 5th Street, “Stonecroft”, Judge & Mrs. Thomas Crosslin, 1824
16. 609 East 5th Street, Lanny & Mary Perry, ca 1920’s Theme: “Classic Christmas”
17. 709 East 5th Street, Linda Garrett, 1921 Theme: “Old Fashioned Christmas’’
18. 910 East 5th Street, Home of Bob and Jan Fouch, owned by Buddy Whitlock, ca. 1930’s
19. 306 West 6th Street, Darren & Jackie Gross, 1890
20. 407 West 6th Street, Jerry & Andrea Palmer, 1880-1905 Theme: “Oh Christmas Tree’’
21. 301 East 6th Street, Greg Pace, C.J. & Arielle Pace, 1911
22. 311 East 6th Street, Mark Orman, 1915 Theme: “Santa, Presents, and Toy Soldiers”
23. 401 East 6th Street, Mrs. Warren Johnson, 1825 Theme: “Christmas at the Cooper Home’’
❆ 24. 405 East 6th Street, Roger & Becky Fuller, 1895 Theme: “Traditional White Lights”
❆ 25. 701 East 6th Street, Hal & Kimberly Hughston, 1890 Theme: “A Classic Candy Cane Christmas”
26. 801 East 6th Street, David & Sandra Honey, 1930 Theme: “Letters to Santa — Traditional Christmas”
27. 808 East 6th Street, Chris & Amy Buchanan, 1850 & 1892
❆ 28. 1001 East 6th Street, H.D. Jones, 1940
29. 608 East 7th Street, Joe & Sandy Finch, 1826 Theme: “Traditional Christmas”
30. 700 East 7th Street, Mrs. Tom (May Woodie) Christopher, ca. 1900 Theme: “Traditional Christmas”
31. 400 East 8th Street, Garland & Linda Hollinsworth, 1976
32. 606 East 8th Street, Gregory, Carolyn, & Danita Billings Stewart, 1920 Theme: “Oh Christmas Tree”
33. 609 East 8th Street, Carolyn Stewart, Wayne Stewart, Danita Billings, 1973 Theme: “Oh Christmas Tree”
34. 405 East 9th Street, Leroy Moore, 1980 Theme: “Christmas — Home for the Holidays”
35. 502 East 9th Street, Verborie White Shaw, 1960
36. 808 East 10th Street, Juanita Cooper
37. 400 Trenholm Memorial Drive, Sarah N. Clay, 1975
38. 806 Trenholm Memorial Drive, Nancy Darby, 1953
Streets Running North and South Beginning on East Commons and running through North Main street:(Includes the only business entry on West 2nd Street)
A. 301 N. East Commons, Joel & Devi Lockley, 1994 Theme: Gingerbread House
B. 210 South Hickory Street, Roger & Bitsey Moore, 2000 Theme: “Williamsburg Christmas”
C. 100 North Mulberry Street, ‘’The Myrtles”, Emory & Cora Allen, ca 1830 Theme: “Christmas Made from our Property Greenery”
D. 503 South Mulberry Street, Karen Ricks, 1959
E. 504 S. Mulberry Street, Doris Campbell Meade, 1982
F. 401 South High Street, Willie A. & Penelope Johnson, 2001 Theme: “Candy Land”
❆ G. 208 North High Street, Chad & Jennifer Smith, 1888 Theme: “Traditional Christmas”
H. 209 South Cave Street, “Locust Hill”, Andrew Walker, 1823
I. 603 South Cave Street, Jim & Deborah Johnson, 1980
J. 106 North Dickson Street, Richard & Ninon Parker, 1909 Theme: “Pulling out all the Stops for a Merry Christmas” (Antique Pump Organ)
K. 406 North Main Street, Danny Hester, ca 1830 Theme: “19th Century Traditional Christmas”
L. 105 West 2nd Street, The Kelley Group, ca 1940’s Business Entry
Late entries and omissions by accident:
1X. 507 S. East Street, Willie and Annie Morris, 2006 Theme: “Memories’’
2X. 905 East 5th Street, Mayor Kerry and Anna Underwood, ca 1960s
3X. 709 East 4th Street, Judge & Mrs. Daniel Rosser, 1965
4X. 203 East 4th Street, Bobby & Janice Williams, ca 1905 Theme: “Believe”
5X. 207 North Broad Street, Daniel & Bethany Giles, 1828
For more information: 256-383-0783 or colberttourism@comcast.net
