SHEFFIELD — A prayer vigil has been scheduled for 2 p.m. today for the late Sheffield K-9 police officer Sgt. Nick Risner, who died Saturday morning in Huntsville Hospital.
The vigil will be held outside Vertillo Pizza & Grill at 312 N. Montgomery Ave. in Sheffield.
The restaurant's management said 25% of today's sales will be donated to Risner's family.
