LORETTO, Tenn. — Brendon Tipps sank two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining to seal Loretto's 49-46 win over Tullahoma on Thursday.
Tipps finished with 11 points.
Shaler Hankins scored 16 points and Tabias Sirmones 14 for the Mustangs (5-0), who carry a 27-game win streak into a Dec. 19 game at Smyrna.
• Brooks 55, Mars Hill 48: Kyler Murks' 14 points and Knute Wood's 12 led the Lions (4-1). Luke Crowden and Evan McDaniel scored 12 each for the Panthers (1-1), who play at Sheffield on Friday.
• Haleyville 76, Phil Campbell 59: Mac Wilcoxson scored 12 points, while Drake James had 11 for the Lions (7-2). Whitt Sutherland and Grant Dye added 10 each. Mason Swinney led the Bobcats (2-4) with 20 points, and Grayson Habada scored 11. On Friday, Haleyville hosts Winfield and Phil Campbell visits Danville.
--
GIRLS
• Tharptown 58, Belgreen 48: Autumn Montgomery finished with 16 points to lead the Wildcats (2-7) over the Bulldogs (6-5). Gracie Montgomery and Kyndall Morgan added 12 each, while Kaitlyn Simmons had 11 for Tharptown. Kaley Chandler scored 23 points and Emma Dempsey 19 for Belgreen (6-5), which hosts Phil Campbell on Monday.
--
BOYS BOXSCORES
Brooks 55, Mars Hill 48
Brooks (4-1): Kyler Murks 14, Knute Wood 12, Williams 9, Lewis 7, Doerflinger 6, Swaner 3, Quillen 2, Ashley 2.
Mars Hill (1-1): Luke Crowden 12, Evan McDaniel 12, Conner 9, Hargett 8, Thrasher 3, Bowerman 2, Windham 2.
Halftime: Brooks 30-24.
Loretto 49, Tullahoma 46
Loretto (5-0): Shaler Hankins 16, Tabias Sirmones 14, Brendon Tipps 11, Xavier Young 6, Clint Seymore 2.
Tullahoma: unavailable.
Halftime: Loretto 20-18.
Haleyville 76, Phil Campbell 59
Haleyville (7-2): Mac Wilcoxson 12, Drake James 11, Whitt Sutherland 10, Grant Dye 10, Rome Yarbrough 9, Bryant James 8, Jon Tyler Gilbert 8, Gavin West 7, Dylan Kutis 1.
Phil Campbell (2-4): Mason Swinney 20, Grayson Habada 11, Goodson 9, Hyde 6, Pace 5, Fisher 3, Garrison 3, Saint 2.
--
GIRLS BOXSCORES
Tharptown 58, Belgreen 48
Tharptown (2-7): Autumn Montgomery 16, Gracie Montgomery 12, Kyndall Morgan 12, Kaitlyn Simmons 11, Petree 5, Barboza 2.
Belgreen (6-5): Kaley Chandler 23, Emma Dempsey 19, Mo. Vandiver 4, Ma. Vandiver 2.
Halftime: Tharptown 28-18.
