Girls
Loretto 76, Brooks 37
LORETTO (76)
Welch 9, Chadwell 3, McBee 9, Buttrum 3, Karly Weathers 18, Chance 7, L. Weathers 3, Kensey Weathers 20, Fisher 4
BROOKS (37)
Patterson 14, Garrett 6, Partrick 6, Akins 3, McDaniel 8,
Halftime: Loretto 44, Brooks 19
Records: Brooks (8-7)
Florence 61, Center Point 58
FLORENCE (61)
Weakley 21, Kennedi Hawkins 20, Ingram 7, Jones 4, Kendyl Hawkins 2, Mak. Liner 2, Mad. Liner 1
CENTER POINT (58)
Calhoun 24, Swift 13, Moulton 10, Falaam 5, Brooks 4, Hardy 2
Halftime: Florence 27, Center Point 26
Record: Florence 8-4
Richland 56, Wayne County 51
RICHLAND (56)
Braden 19, Perry 12, Katie Garner 9, Jennings 9, Kristen Garner 3, A. Garner 4
WAYNE COUNTY (51)
Baugus 17, McClain 13, Gallion 8, Camfield 6, Woodside 2, Bryant 3, Lee 2
Halftime: Richland 27, Wayne County 27
Records: Wayne County (7-2)
Athens 44, Central 24
ATHENS (44)
Bachus 11, Timmons 9, Crutcher 9, McDonald 6, Taylor 5, Swan 4
CENTRAL (24)
L. Keener 12, Mitchell 6, Huffkaker 2, A. Keener 2, Shinault 2
Halftime: Athens 16, Central 11
Lauderdale County 55, Gaylesville 19
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (55)
Maner 13, Marks 11, S. Smith 8, Tate 6, R. Childress 4, Bulew 4, L. Childress 3, Clemons 2, R. Smith 2
GAYLESVILLE (19)
Bright 6, Mays 6, Reed 6, Glenn 1
Halftime: Lauderdale County 31, Gaylesville 1
Lauderdale County 56, Sand Rock 43
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (56)
Tate 16, Smith 12, Putman 11, Maynor 10, Bulew 5, Adams 3
SAND ROCK (43)
Garrett 10, Middlebrooks 10, Chesnut 8, StClair 7, Lisenbee 5, Henderson 3
Halftime; Sand Rock 26, Lauderdale County 20
Richland 48, Collinwood 34
RICHLAND (48)
Jennings 16, Perry 12, Braden 7, K. Garner 7, A. Garner 6
COLLINWOOD (34)
Retherford 12, Whitehead 11, Harris 3, Kelly 3, Gobbell 2, Siems 2, Kautsky 1
Halftime: Richland 27, Collinwood 20
Boys
Florence 47, Deshler 39
DESHLER (39)
Thirlkill 9, Green 9, Minetree 8, Wright 8, M. Malone 3, Hester 2
FLORENCE (47)
Beckwith 17, Joplin 13, Anderson 8, Webster 6, Jones 2, Burge 1
Halftime: Florence 25, Deshler 23
Records: Deshler 7-5; Florence 8-3
Collinwood 53, Shoals Christian 42
COLLINWOOD (53)
Moore 9, Scott 4, Ward 12, Hollis 13, Thompson 8, Baskins 2, Holt 2, Rozinski 1
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (42)
S. Storie 7, Gist 2, Edmonds 2, Lovett 3, J. Storie 6, Russ 2, Shewbert 14, Johnson 6
Halftime: Collinwood 27, Shoals Christian 22
Lindsey Lane 74, Lexington 70
LINDSEY LANE (74)
Murr 51, Watkins 3, Anderson 2, Fuqua 5, Morrison 15
LEXINGTON (70)
West 21, Martin 9, Gray 13, Nash 14, White 12
Halftime: Lindsey 33, Lexington 33
Records: Lexington (8-7)
Richland 74, Wayne County 40
RICHLAND (74)
Luna 19, Nicholson 11, Bobbitt 10, Angus 3, Randolph 3, Anderson 3, Derryberry 3, Helton 8, Wise 2, Cheek 2, Wortman 1
WAYNE COUNTY (40)
Moser 13, Butler 3, Goss 6, McClain 2, Kelley 2, Camfield 5, Whitson 3, Cruz 3, Willis 2, Dixon 1
Halftime: Richland 42, Wayne County 14
Records: Wayne County (3-7)
Lauderdale County 54, Rogers 44
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (54)
Smith 11, Shanes 8, Stanfield 8, Romine 8, Grisham 7, McIntyre 6, Mitchell 4, Fuqua 2
ROGERS (44)
Farris 18, Chmura 6, Hendrix 5, Gray 5, Wallace 4, Alanmari 2, Bradley 2, Peoples 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 29, Rogers 24
Covenant Christian 57, G.W. Long 49
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (57)
T. Griffin 23, Z. Griffin 14, Alexander 10, Livingston 6, McNatt 3, Vess 1
G.W. LONG (49)
Whitehead 16, Roberts 15, Long 11, Trawick 4, Stinger 3
Halftime: Covenant Christian 27, G.W. Long 20
Richland 61, Collinwood 41
RICHLAND (61)
Helton 15, Nicholson 13, Bobbitt 13, Luna 8, Randolf 4, Ballinger 2, Derryberry 2, Anderson 2, Hood 2
COLLINWOOD (41)
Ward 7, Holt 7, Hollis 6, J. Thompson 6, Chastain 5, Scott 5, Smith 3, Baskins 2
Halftime: Richland 32, Collinwood 16
Mt. Pleasant 69, Collinwood 45
MT. PLEASANT (69)
Smith 25, Frierson 13, James 10, Marlow 10, Hudson 7, Forest 2, Foshie 2
COLLINWOOD (45)
Ward 12, J. Thompson 10, Scott 4, T. Thompson 4, Smith 3, Hollis 3, Haddock 3, Holt 2, Baskins 2, Chastain 2
Halftime: Mt. Pleasant 24, Collinwood 17
