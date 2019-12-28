Girls boxes
Vina 56, Woodville 29
VINA (56)
Guin 17, King 12, Athey 11, Scott 6, Cantrell 5, Gesler 3, Johnson 2.
WOODVILLE (29)
Edwards 14, Sirten 10, Torres 5.
Halftime: Vina 22, Woodville 17.
--
Vina 62, Whitesburg Christian 46
VINA (62)
Guin 19, King 12, Scott 7, Athey 8, Gesler 5, Umphres 3, Cantrell 4, Attaway 2, Johnson 2.
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (46)
Blackstone 14, Cumlada 11, Alley 8, Sims 4, Prince 4, Bailey 4, McGee 1.
Halftime: Vina 38, Whitesburg 19
Records: Vina 12-3
--
Deshler 60, East Limestone 48
EAST LIMESTONE (48)
Rogers 17, Lopez, 2, Thatch 8, Young 6, Johson 8, Carwile 8, Embry 2.
DESHLER (60)
Thirlkill 15, Collinsworth 15, Siegel 15, Sanford 2, Murner 2, Crook 2, Ramson 9.
Halftime: Deshler 32, East Limestone 24
Records: Deshler 9-5
--
Waterloo 45, Cherokee 25
CHEROKEE (25)
Collum 1, Cole 14, Dean 1, Qualls 3, Sanderson 6.
WATERLOO (45)
Sisk 4, Crider 3, Lambert 1, Peralta 16, H. Crider 1, McFall 3, Simmons 8, Hutcheson 1, Cooper 2, Scott 3.
Halftime: Waterloo 26, Cherokee 12
Records: Waterloo 6-6
--
Covenant Christian 67, Lindsay Lane 53
LINDSAY LANE (53)
Carter 1, Holland 3, Murr 9, Whitmire 3, Dizon 17, Putman 22.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (67)
Johnson 6, James 5, Milligan 5, Ragan 12, Gann 13, Scott 22.
Halftime: Covenant 39, Lindsay Lane 28
--
Covenant Christian 49, Shoals Christian 42
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (42)
Owens 3, Rutledge 4, Cole 4, Turner 5, Davis 11, Edwards 15.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (49)
James 1, Ragan 7, Johnson 10, Scott 11, Gann 20
Halftime: Covenant 26, Shoals Christian 22
Records: Covenant Christian 9-1
--
Belgreen 59, Carbon Hill 39
BEELGREEN (59)
E. Dempsey 27, Tate 14, Green 4, G. Dempsey 4, Chandler 2, K. Dempsey 2, Bragwell 6.
CARBON HILL (39)
Martin 4, Ivie 12, Barron 9, Kelley 6, Holbrook 3.
Halftime: Belgreen 31, Carbon Hill 14
--
Central 56, Tharptown 26
THARPTOWN (26)
Morgan 1, Daily 5, Whiting 1, Montgomery 13, Vandiver 1, Borden 2, Gaston 3.
CENTRAL (56)
L.Keener 14, A. Keener 8, Broadfoot 5, Mitchell 21, Shinault 4, Huffaker 2, Ricks 2.
Halftime: Central 36, Tharptown 8.
--
Rogers 52, Belmont 35
BELMONT (35)
Walker 14, Koger 6, Grimes 5, Storment 5, Kuykendall 5.
ROGERS (52)
Krieger 27, Pounders 7, Brown 6, Hankins 5, Jones 4, Biffle 3.
Halftime: Rogers 25, Belmont 18.
Records: Rogers 12-3.
--
Lauderdale County 51, Giles County (39)
GILES COUNTY (39)
Hill 14, Howard 9, Brown 9, Williams 5, Dudley 2.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (51)
Smith 18, Belew 12, Maner 8, Tate 5, Dickerson 4, Putman 2, Childress 1, Adams 1.
Halftime: Lauderdale County 17, Giles County 16.
Records: Lauderdale County 13-3.
--
Haleyville 54, Clements 34
CLEMENTS (34)
Anderson 4, Gordon 13, Gonzalez 4, Lovett 2, McElyea 5, Black 6.
HALEYVILLE (54)
Kutis 7. Boyles 6, Carroll 3, Aaron 4, Boyles 3, Callahan 8, Gilbert 8, Caine 4, Aldridge 11.
Halftime: Haleyville 28, Clements 14
--
Vina 58, Waterloo 23
VINA (58)
Guin 16, King 13, scott 12, Harper 6, Johnson 4, Cantrell 4, Attaway 2, Gesler 1
WATERLOO (23)
Peralta 9, Caddell 2, Sisk 2, Bond 2, McFall 2, Simmons 2, Cooper 2, Hutchinson 1, Mars 1
Halftime: Vina 50, Waterloo 11
--
Boys
Alexander (Ga.) 70, Florence 54
ALEXANDER (70)
McGee 18, Bolton 10, Brown 3, Thornton 9, Ivory 3, Fruster 6, Slate 5, Robinson 4, Singer 2, Kennedy 5, Harris 2, Cooper 2.
FLORENCE (54)
Beckwith 12, Joplin 12, Anderson 10, Burge 2, Webster 9, Lee 3, Reid 2, Watson 3, Champagne 2.
Records: Florence 9-4
--
Lawrence County 70, Mars Hill 69
LAWRENCE COUNTY (70)
T. Strickland 18, M. Strickland 12, Lee 15, Hutto 10, Humphries 8, Johnson 6, Sparks 1.
MARS HILL (69)
Crowden 25, James 16, Bowerman 12, Cox 7, White 6, Hargett 3.
Halftime: Lawrence County 34, Mars Hill 32.
Records: Lawrence County 14-2; Mars Hill 8-4
--
Wilson 56, East Lawrence 29
EAST LAWRENCE (29)
Parham 4, Kelly 12, Davenport 4, Terry 9.
WILSON (56)
M. Buerhaus 6, Haywood 3, Leahy 2, Cagle 9, Terry 2, Hetrick 8, Silva 1. Parrish 21, Buerhaus 1, Flippo 3.
Halftime: Wilson 30, East Lawrence 12
Records: Wilson 5-9
--
Whitesburg Christian 71, Waterloo 33
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (71)
Barker 18, Matthews 20, Blackston3 3, Cox 4, Bishop 4, Marton 13, Harper 6, Barnes 3.
WATERLOO (33)
Hester 4, Godwin 1, Hinton 1, Oakley 2, Pendegragh 2, Chaney 5, Parker 11, Scott 1, Wood 4, Morris 2.
Halftime: Whitesburg 39, Waterloo 15.
--
Waterloo 68, Cherokee 40
CHEROKEE (40)
LeFan 8, Bradley 11, Burress 8, Smith 4, Cosby 2, Cox 5, Bass 2.
WATERLOO (68)
Hester 7, Godwin 1, Hinton 8, Kirkland 2, Pendegraph 8, Parker 31, Scott 6, wood 1, Morris 4.
Halftime: Waterloo 39, Cherokee 17
Records: Waterloo 5-9.
--
Deshler 75, Lindsay Lane 59
DESHLER (75)
Minetree 20, Wright 14, Green 13, Malone 13, Thirkill 8, Hester 7
LINDSAY LANE (59)
Murr 47, Watkins 4, Fuqua 3, Morrison 3, Mitchell 2
Halftime: Deshler 40, Lindsay Lane 30
--
Covenant Christian 60, R.A. Hubbard 43
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (60)
T. Griffin 25, Alexander 19, Z. Griffin 7, Livingston 6, Vess 3
R.A. HUBBARD (43)
Johnson 12, Cobb 9, Kellogg 6, Steward 5, Hampton 4, Perkins 3
Halftime: Covenant Christian 30, R.A. Hubbard 20
