191227 Cherokee vs Waterloo bbb 4
Buy Now

Cherokee's Justin Bass battles against Waterloo's Gavin Scott for a rebound in the first half the game in Waterloo Friday. More photos at TimesDaily.com. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Girls boxes

Vina 56, Woodville 29

VINA (56)

Guin 17, King 12, Athey 11, Scott 6, Cantrell 5, Gesler 3, Johnson 2.

WOODVILLE (29)

Edwards 14, Sirten 10, Torres 5.

Halftime: Vina 22, Woodville 17.

--

Vina 62, Whitesburg Christian 46

VINA (62)

Guin 19, King 12, Scott 7, Athey 8, Gesler 5, Umphres 3, Cantrell 4, Attaway 2, Johnson 2.

WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (46)

Blackstone 14, Cumlada 11, Alley 8, Sims 4, Prince 4, Bailey 4, McGee 1.

Halftime: Vina 38, Whitesburg 19

Records: Vina 12-3

--

Deshler 60, East Limestone 48

EAST LIMESTONE (48)

Rogers 17, Lopez, 2, Thatch 8, Young 6, Johson 8, Carwile 8, Embry 2.

DESHLER (60)

Thirlkill 15, Collinsworth 15, Siegel 15, Sanford 2, Murner 2, Crook 2, Ramson 9.

Halftime: Deshler 32, East Limestone 24

Records: Deshler 9-5

--

Waterloo 45, Cherokee 25

CHEROKEE (25)

Collum 1, Cole 14, Dean 1, Qualls 3, Sanderson 6.

WATERLOO (45)

Sisk 4, Crider 3, Lambert 1, Peralta 16, H. Crider 1, McFall 3, Simmons 8, Hutcheson 1, Cooper 2, Scott 3.

Halftime: Waterloo 26, Cherokee 12

Records: Waterloo 6-6

--

Covenant Christian 67, Lindsay Lane 53

LINDSAY LANE (53)

Carter 1, Holland 3, Murr 9, Whitmire 3, Dizon 17, Putman 22.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (67)

Johnson 6, James 5, Milligan 5, Ragan 12, Gann 13, Scott 22.

Halftime: Covenant 39, Lindsay Lane 28

--

Covenant Christian 49, Shoals Christian 42

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (42)

Owens 3, Rutledge 4, Cole 4, Turner 5, Davis 11, Edwards 15.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (49)

James 1, Ragan 7, Johnson 10, Scott 11, Gann 20

Halftime: Covenant 26, Shoals Christian 22

Records: Covenant Christian 9-1

--

Belgreen 59, Carbon Hill 39

BEELGREEN (59)

E. Dempsey 27, Tate 14, Green 4, G. Dempsey 4, Chandler 2, K. Dempsey 2, Bragwell 6.

CARBON HILL (39)

Martin 4, Ivie 12, Barron 9, Kelley 6, Holbrook 3.

Halftime: Belgreen 31, Carbon Hill 14

--

Central 56, Tharptown 26

THARPTOWN (26)

Morgan 1, Daily 5, Whiting 1, Montgomery 13, Vandiver 1, Borden 2, Gaston 3.

CENTRAL (56)

L.Keener 14, A. Keener 8, Broadfoot 5, Mitchell 21, Shinault 4, Huffaker 2, Ricks 2.

Halftime: Central 36, Tharptown 8.

--

Rogers 52, Belmont 35

BELMONT (35)

Walker 14, Koger 6, Grimes 5, Storment 5, Kuykendall 5.

ROGERS (52)

Krieger 27, Pounders 7, Brown 6, Hankins 5, Jones 4, Biffle 3.

Halftime: Rogers 25, Belmont 18.

Records: Rogers 12-3.

--

Lauderdale County 51, Giles County (39)

GILES COUNTY (39)

Hill 14, Howard 9, Brown 9, Williams 5, Dudley 2.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (51)

Smith 18, Belew 12, Maner 8, Tate 5, Dickerson 4, Putman 2, Childress 1, Adams 1.

Halftime: Lauderdale County 17, Giles County 16.

Records: Lauderdale County 13-3.

--

Haleyville 54, Clements 34

CLEMENTS (34)

Anderson 4, Gordon 13, Gonzalez 4, Lovett 2, McElyea 5, Black 6.

HALEYVILLE (54)

Kutis 7. Boyles 6, Carroll 3, Aaron 4, Boyles 3, Callahan 8, Gilbert 8, Caine 4, Aldridge 11.

Halftime: Haleyville 28, Clements 14

--

Vina 58, Waterloo 23

VINA (58)

Guin 16, King 13, scott 12, Harper 6, Johnson 4, Cantrell 4, Attaway 2, Gesler 1

WATERLOO (23)

Peralta 9, Caddell 2, Sisk 2, Bond 2, McFall 2, Simmons 2, Cooper 2, Hutchinson 1, Mars 1

Halftime: Vina 50, Waterloo 11

--

Boys

Alexander (Ga.) 70, Florence 54

ALEXANDER (70)

McGee 18, Bolton 10, Brown 3, Thornton 9, Ivory 3, Fruster 6, Slate 5, Robinson 4, Singer 2, Kennedy 5, Harris 2, Cooper 2.

FLORENCE (54)

Beckwith 12, Joplin 12, Anderson 10, Burge 2, Webster 9, Lee 3, Reid 2, Watson 3, Champagne 2.

Records: Florence 9-4

--

Lawrence County 70, Mars Hill 69

LAWRENCE COUNTY (70)

T. Strickland 18, M. Strickland 12, Lee 15, Hutto 10, Humphries 8, Johnson 6, Sparks 1.

MARS HILL (69)

Crowden 25, James 16, Bowerman 12, Cox 7, White 6, Hargett 3.

Halftime: Lawrence County 34, Mars Hill 32.

Records: Lawrence County 14-2; Mars Hill 8-4

--

Wilson 56, East Lawrence 29

EAST LAWRENCE (29)

Parham 4, Kelly 12, Davenport 4, Terry 9.

WILSON (56)

M. Buerhaus 6, Haywood 3, Leahy 2, Cagle 9, Terry 2, Hetrick 8, Silva 1. Parrish 21, Buerhaus 1, Flippo 3.

Halftime: Wilson 30, East Lawrence 12

Records: Wilson 5-9

--

Whitesburg Christian 71, Waterloo 33

WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (71)

Barker 18, Matthews 20, Blackston3 3, Cox 4, Bishop 4, Marton 13, Harper 6, Barnes 3.

WATERLOO (33)

Hester 4, Godwin 1, Hinton 1, Oakley 2, Pendegragh 2, Chaney 5, Parker 11, Scott 1, Wood 4, Morris 2.

Halftime: Whitesburg 39, Waterloo 15.

--

Waterloo 68, Cherokee 40

CHEROKEE (40)

LeFan 8, Bradley 11, Burress 8, Smith 4, Cosby 2, Cox 5, Bass 2.

WATERLOO (68)

Hester 7, Godwin 1, Hinton 8, Kirkland 2, Pendegraph 8, Parker 31, Scott 6, wood 1, Morris 4.

Halftime: Waterloo 39, Cherokee 17

Records: Waterloo 5-9.

--

Deshler 75, Lindsay Lane 59

DESHLER (75)

Minetree 20, Wright 14, Green 13, Malone 13, Thirkill 8, Hester 7

LINDSAY LANE (59)

Murr 47, Watkins 4, Fuqua 3, Morrison 3, Mitchell 2

Halftime: Deshler 40, Lindsay Lane 30

--

Covenant Christian 60, R.A. Hubbard 43

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (60)

T. Griffin 25, Alexander 19, Z. Griffin 7, Livingston 6, Vess 3

R.A. HUBBARD (43)

Johnson 12, Cobb 9, Kellogg 6, Steward 5, Hampton 4, Perkins 3

Halftime: Covenant Christian 30, R.A. Hubbard 20

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.