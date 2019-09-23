Football
Thursday
Loretto at Summertown
Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage
Friday
Brooks at Mars Hill
Colbert Heights at Cherokee
Deshler at Colbert County
Zion Christian at Collinwood
Muscle Shoals at Florence
Hackleburg at Hubbertville
Haleyville at Russellville
Winfield at Hamilton
Hatton at East Lawrence
Rogers at Lauderdale County
Lawrence County at Forrest
Lexington at Elkmont
Phillips at Phil Campbell
Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard
Belmont at Red Bay
Tharptown at Brilliant
Lynn at Waterloo
Wayne County at Mt. Pleasant
--
Volleyball
Monday
Cherokee at Covenant Christian
Lawrence County, Haleyville at Russellville
Tuesday
Central at Deshler
Cherokee, Shoals Christian at Colbert County
Colbert Heights, Elkmont at Lauderdale County
Florence at Bob Jones
Lexington at Tharptown
Mars Hill at Waterloo
Muscle Shoals at Columbia
Rogers at Wilson
Sheffield at Decatur Heritage
Thursday
Brooks at West Limestone
Central at Rogers
Shoals Christian at Cherokee
Colbert Heights at Clements
Deshler, Danville at Wilson
Florence at Decatur
Lauderdale County, Holly Pond at East Lawrence
Lexington, Brewer at Lawrence County
Sheffield, Tanner at Waterloo
Saturday
Jenna Memorial tournament (Cherokee)
