Football

Thursday

Loretto at Summertown

Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage

Friday

Brooks at Mars Hill

Colbert Heights at Cherokee

Deshler at Colbert County

Zion Christian at Collinwood

Muscle Shoals at Florence

Hackleburg at Hubbertville

Haleyville at Russellville

Winfield at Hamilton

Hatton at East Lawrence

Rogers at Lauderdale County

Lawrence County at Forrest

Lexington at Elkmont

Phillips at Phil Campbell

Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard

Belmont at Red Bay

Tharptown at Brilliant

Lynn at Waterloo

Wayne County at Mt. Pleasant

--

Volleyball

Monday

Cherokee at Covenant Christian

Lawrence County, Haleyville at Russellville

Tuesday

Central at Deshler

Cherokee, Shoals Christian at Colbert County

Colbert Heights, Elkmont at Lauderdale County

Florence at Bob Jones

Lexington at Tharptown

Mars Hill at Waterloo

Muscle Shoals at Columbia

Rogers at Wilson

Sheffield at Decatur Heritage

Thursday

Brooks at West Limestone

Central at Rogers

Shoals Christian at Cherokee

Colbert Heights at Clements

Deshler, Danville at Wilson

Florence at Decatur

Lauderdale County, Holly Pond at East Lawrence

Lexington, Brewer at Lawrence County

Sheffield, Tanner at Waterloo

Saturday

Jenna Memorial tournament (Cherokee)

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.