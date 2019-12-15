Prepare for your future success
Alabama is a right to work state. All students don’t have to attend college to earn a B.S. degree. Alabama needs and will continue to need skilled trade positions.
Northwest-Shoals Community College has programs to fit the needs of skilled trade workers.
Parents please encourage your students to enroll in the vocational program if a four-year college degree is not in their future. Your high school offers these vocations if the students are interested. Parents you need to be your children’s compass in helping choose career choices. Parents know what their children can excel in, point them in that direction. Help your children help themselves. Helping themselves will also help the state and nation with well-qualified employees. Freshmen began considering your career choices and attend classes to help you achieve your goals. Don’t wait until you are a senior to make that decision. It is never too late to make that choice but the earlier the better. Prepare, prepare, prepare are the important P’s.
Set your goals. Do not quit. A quitter never wins, but a winner will never quit. Prepare, prepare, prepare. Your future depends on your dedication to success.
Remember you need to succeed in order for your state and country to continue to be a world leader.
Evelyn W. Pugh
Sheffield
