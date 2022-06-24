The Regan surname is synonymous with high school golf at Muscle Shoals.
Thomas Regan was part of three state championships with the Trojans and was the TimesDaily's boys golfer of the year in 2018 when he won the state individual championship in Class 6A.
Fast forward four years and Regan’s younger sister — Annalee — can claim a player of the year award as well. A rising freshman at Muscle Shoals, Annalee Regan is the TimesDaily's girls golfer of the year.
Her 75.1 scoring average was easily the best in northwest Alabama and she tied for third place in the Class 6A state tournament with rounds of 76-71 while competing as an individual.
Golf is part of the fabric of the Regan family. Thomas just finished his sophomore year on North Alabama’s men’s golf team, while her dad Jason and uncle Justin both played at UNA.
Annalee has got plenty of time to figure out if she will continue the family’s UNA golf connection, but her trajectory might indicate bigger things on the horizon.
For now, the player of the year is content to work on her game and remain a two-sport athlete. (She also plays basketball.)
“I guess I started playing when I could walk,” she said. “My dad has always worked on a golf course so I was always out there with him and my brother.”
Thomas’ exploits at the state tournament inspired his sister to want to emulate him.
“When I watched Thomas at state do what he did, I wanted to do that too,” she said. “He had a pretty good run at state.”
Thomas and Annalee are frequent playing partners at Cypress Lakes. She has yet to beat him, though.
“I’m trying,” she laughed.
Thomas said he noticed in the past year the improvement Annalee made in her game.
“She really buckled down last summer on practicing a lot,” Thomas said. “She’s got more determination to practice and get better than I have seen in anybody in a long time. She’s out there every single day. She has the will inside of her. She’s a grinder.”
Annalee likes the calmer nature of golf.
“It’s not so crazy and fast-paced,” she said of the difference between being a basketball player and golfer. “I can always find a way to get up-and-down for par on the golf course. In basketball, if you kind of mess up, it’s hard to redeem yourself. In golf, there’s always another hole to get it right.”
