AJ Lee got the slow clap started. One clap. Then another. Then more claps at a steadily building pace as others watching joined in with encouragement.
Kneeland Hibbett felt his adrenaline rise.
Frankly, the stakes were low, the mission complete. But he had one more chance for a mighty throw of the javelin.
The claps ringing in his ears at the Class 7A state meet, Hibbett ran forward and hurled the javelin 194 feet, 9 inches. His state title already secure by previous attempts, this throw was for decoration.
“There was no pressure. There was literally nothing wrong,” he said. “I knew regardless of what happens on this throw I’ve completed what I wanted to complete.”
Hibbett, the TimesDaily’s boys track and field athlete of the year, closed his Florence High track and field career with two Class 7A state titles — in javelin and discus — and a third-place finish in shot put.
“Incredibly proud and fortunate,” he said. “I was blessed to be able to have a coach like Coach (Vincent) Jackson and Coach (Mike) Horton. Those two guys really paved the path.”
Hibbett, who is joining the University of Alabama football team as a long snapper and recently started summer workouts, did not originally plan to participate in track and field.
He hoped to try out for Florence’s baseball team as a sophomore, but a minor injury during the tryout period kept him from a shot at making the team that year, so he looked for something else he could do.
He knew whichever sport he chose he wanted to work at with 100% effort.
Hibbett ventured into unfamiliar territory. Grabbing a javelin one day, a teammate got his attention.
“Dude, you’re holding the javelin backwards,” the teammate said.
Though discus was the event that instilled in him a love for track and field and remains his favorite, javelin has become his best. But it might be close — his discus mark of 164 feet, 5 inches was good enough for a state title after all, too.
“I didn’t realize how far it would take me,” he said of track and field. “After the first year I was like ‘Track is what I need to be doing.’”
