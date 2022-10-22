HATTON — Coach Denton Bowling and Hatton’s football program were in a much different place just a few months ago.
They had taken on numerous new faces from R.A. Hubbard. They were scrambling just to have enough helmets and shoulder pads to conduct a practice. There was not a lot of confidence in terms of how this season would go.
Fast forward to the Hornets’ 38-22 win over Red Bay on Friday, and the team — even literally, with every player donning a black helmet with the blue Hatton “H” on the side — looked much different.
Bowling let out a small laugh looking back on it.
“It’s us against the world,” he said. “And that’s kinda what we’ve done the whole year.”
With the win, Hatton (7-2, 4-2 Class 2A, Region 8) earns the three seed in the region. A loss to Lexington last week thwarted the Hornets’ chances of a region title, but this was the next best thing.
“I knew we were gonna be decent (this year), I just didn’t know how good,” senior running back Carsen Reed admitted. “It just really helped out with all those boys coming in and showing that they want to be in this program with us.”
Hatton’s players seemed to show just a little extra emotion every play. All of the coaches were fired up on the sideline. Linemen looked over to the stands to get the crowd to make some extra noise.
Everything they dealt with over the summer led to Friday night, where they finally got to do some celebrating — and reflecting.
“Everything this school, community and program have been through over the last six months,” Bowling said. “Everybody being negative and saying it wouldn’t work, it speaks volumes of the character of that group of 14- to 18-year-olds.
“That’s a perfect example of why high school sports are so beneficial. … (After last week) we could’ve cowered down and rolled out here and laid an egg, but we didn’t. We came back and set another goal.”
Hatton will travel to face Pisgah in the playoffs. A loss would have sent the Hornets to undefeated Fyffe, which is a much tougher draw.
There was more than just a playoff opponent motivating the Hornets, however.
“Senior night,” Reed, who rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, said. “Probably will be the last time I play on this field.”
After a key fourth-down stop late in the game, senior lineman Tayden Montgomery signaled his excitement toward the sideline.
“I’m close with all of (my teammates),” Montgomery said. “I just wanted to give it my all, and we got a good win out of it.”
The Hornets’ defense limited Red Bay running back Brady Hardin to just 69 yards on 18 carries. Hardin did rush for two touchdowns, but he was fresh off a 347-yard, five touchdown performance for the Tigers (6-3, 3-3) last week.
“Defensively, we set the tone to stop the run,” Bowling said. “He’s a great player, and we’re fortunate our guys stepped up in the front to seal the deal.”
Hatton jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Red Bay rallied to tie it at halftime. Bowling said his team found itself during halftime, and it led to the Hornets outscoring the Tigers 24-8 in the second half.
“We started off kinda rough,” Reed said. “We came out (in the second half) and got the job done. … I believe we can go pretty deep in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.