HANCEVILLE — J.O. Owens could hardly contain a smile. Hugh Hargett hid his a little better.
Hargett had the feeling before — when Mars Hill advanced to the state semifinals last season. Owens, on the other hand, is in his first year at Mars Hill. The junior is a running back for the football team, which was pretty fun in the fall.
But that season was cut short in the playoffs. His first basketball season with the Panthers will continue after a 70-57 win over Tanner in the Class 2A Northwest Regional final.
Owens has made a role as a starting guard. He often carries the ball up the floor similarly to toting a football at times. There’s a lot of changes in direction. A lot of contact. And usually success.
Sometimes a little too much contact — the occasional charging call can attest to that — but it turned into a role that the Panthers didn’t know they were missing. On Wednesday, he was as assertive as any other time during the season, driving and drawing contact.
“One of the best games I had this year,” said Owens, who scored 14 points. He made 2 of just 5 field-goal attempts but was 10-for-13 on free throws.
Assertive, however, wasn’t quite the word for it. That’s something that always describes Owens, whether he scores in double figures or not.
“I feel like he’s been really assertive all year,” Hargett said. “He doesn’t have to score to be assertive. I feel like he kinda helps run our offense and we don’t work without him.”
Coach Jim South only had one word to describe his guard, who can usually be found in the paint fighting for rebounds among the trees on defense.
“He’s a tough, tough guy,” South said. “You can see his toughness.”
There’s a good reason Hargett didn’t look quite as joyous as his new teammate. Him and the other returning players remember last year. They finished as state runners-up. So just getting to Birmingham isn’t quite enough.
“It’s a very big deal. Ever since we lost last year — the day after — we had March 3, 4, 2023, circled on our calendar,” Hargett said. “It just means a lot to have a chance to get there and to keep playing.”
Every member of the Panthers’ starting five finished with double-figure scoring. Hargett scored 15 points, Connor Pigg had 14, Carson Thrasher put in 12 and Cannon Pigg added 10. Mars Hill (24-9) shot 61% from the field and had 43 points in the paint.
Skylar Townsend scored a game-high 22 for the Rattlers (20-7).
Balanced scoring has been the usual for the Panthers this season, although all five starters contributing is better than usual. It certainly came at the right time.
“We feel like we weathered the storm (in the first half),” Tanner coach Dale Taylor said. “But when we gave up two or three transition buckets, next thing you know (the deficit) goes from five to 10 or 11.”
If that continues for Mars Hill, there may not be another loss.
“I think we can win it all if we really keep playing like that,” Owens said.
