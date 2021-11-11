LORETTO — There has probably never been so much houndstooth in the Loretto High School library.
A tablecloth in one corner. A hat, like the one Bear Bryant wore, on another table.
And, yes, even the jacket senior basketball star Karly Weathers wore featured that unmistakable pattern.
When you’re going to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide, sometimes the fashion choice finds you.
“I was actually with my best friend and we were at Goodwill and we were thrift shopping,” Weathers said Wednesday with a smile. “She looked at it and she goes ‘Karly, that would be really good to wear to a signing or once you get on the campus.’
“It was probably three months ago when it happened, so she’s really excited that I’m wearing it today.”
Weathers committed to Alabama coach Kristy Curry’s team in April, just weeks after the Crimson Tide reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. It was Alabama’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 1999.
That commitment closed a recruiting period the 5-foot-11 guard acknowledged Wednesday was at times emotional.
COVID-19 protocols not only kept Loretto from finishing its 2020 state tournament run but also disrupted the summer schedule college coaches lean on for recruiting and temporarily altered the rules about in-person visits. Weathers did not relish the uncertainty.
But she credited those around her for keeping her spirits up when she was anxious about her future last fall and believes the twists and turns eventually led her to the right place.
“To see my past teammates and a bunch of coaches and some friends, it’s really impactful to me,” she said. “But you know, it’s not that I’m here and that I’ve arrived. It’s a step forward to what I’ve always dreamed about.
“Just taking that extra step today and knowing that I’m going to get to play for the University of Alabama excites me.”
Photographs of Weathers playing basketball through the years were shown on a projector screen, and Weathers joked her arms were so skinny in elementary school she’s surprised she could get the ball to the rim.
Many of the students and adults in the library Wednesday remember that version of Weathers, too, and she said their presence was the best part of the day.
“It absolutely melts my heart,” she said. “I absolutely adore this community and have always loved Loretto.”
Weathers is the reigning Class A Miss Basketball winner, having led the Mustangs to the 2021 Class A state championship.
Having grown up with a mom who was a standout basketball player, a dad who pitched in the big leagues and an older brother who now pitches for the Padres, Karly Weathers made clear as an underclassman she wanted to establish her own name and legacy.
It was clear long before Tuesday she has done that.
Loretto coach Ashley Rutledge asked several of Weathers’ teammates to write a few words about what she means to them for Rutledge to read Wednesday, and the coach noted the other Mustangs wrote about their teammate’s faith, personality, leadership and work ethic, but not her basketball skills.
Rutledge said Weathers’ humility makes all the difference.
“She is a leader with a servant heart,” Rutledge said. “It’s not one of those things where you’re ever going to see her make it about herself. She’s always going to make it about the team. That means a lot to us, and that’s one reason we’ve been so successful.”
