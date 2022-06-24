Imagine that on the eve of the most important golf tournament of the season, you lose your putter.
It’s the putter that has helped you become Haleyville High's No. 1 player with a 73.0 stroke average.
Time to panic, right?
Not really; not if you are freshman Hudson Lawson.
After somewhat of a frantic search, he turned to his backup putter. It turned out to be not a problem.
All Lawson did was shoot 69 in the substate tournament to claim medalist honors and lead the Lions to a 298 team total and the substate championship. He followed that by claiming medalist honors by four shots over teammate Jake Temple at the Class 4A state tournament and helping the Lions to their first team championship in dominating fashion.
“Yeah, that’s kind of a funny story,” said Lawson, the TimesDaily's boys golfer of the year. “I was inside my house practicing and then I went outside for a second to hit a few wedges. I laid it down and then I couldn’t find it. I was freaking out.”
After his search came up empty, Lawson grabbed his former putter — a Scotty Cameron similar to what PGA Tour player Jordan Spieth uses. It’s still in his bag today.
Including the wins at substate and state, Lawson finished with three tournament wins and also was on the all-tournament team at the Wildcat Invitational. It shouldn’t come as any surprise. He’s been playing golf almost since he could hold a club and his family lived on a golf course until moving closer to Haleyville.
His cousin, Jack Lawson, was a senior on this year’s team and had the third best scoring average (75.6) on the team. Hudson Lawson said they pushed each other to get better.
“We are both really competitive and we try to beat each other every day,” he said. “We try to get the best of the other every time we play.”
Oh, and that putter he lost before substate? Turns out it really wasn’t lost at all.
“It ended up being on the back porch,” Lawson said.
