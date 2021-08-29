FLORENCE — You’ll have to take Trey Stoddard at his word.
When time’s almost up and Muscle Shoals asks him to make a game-winning field goal, the junior is not immune to butterflies.
“I still get nervous bad. It doesn’t get any better over time,” he said with a smile.
Watching him, you wouldn’t know.
Having clinched playoff wins with late field goals as an eighth-grader and freshman, the junior kicked a 40-yarder as time expired to give Muscle Shoals a 36-35 win over Florence on Friday.
“I knew it was close. I couldn’t really tell it went in until they said it was good,” Stoddard said, the smile crawling back across his face. “… I thought I hooked it to the left a little bit, and then it came back. It’s just all so fast.”
Stoddard’s winner gave the Trojans (2-0) six consecutive on-the-field wins over Florence (0-2), not counting a forfeit loss due to COVID-19 last year, and it capped a fourth quarter that will be tough to top for drama in the coming years of the rivalry.
“It’s a big deal for us. It’s the biggest rivalry in this area,” Stoddard said. “It’s a huge deal for us to win this game, especially against a good team like them.”
Florence looked on its way to a memorable win not long before Stoddard’s winner.
Florence quarterback Caleb Mahan, who sat most of the second half with an injury, offered to return given the obvious passing situations in the final minutes.
From the Florence 42, Mahan heaved a fourth-and-14 pass downfield to Jahlil Hurley, who got behind a defensive back, juggled the ball briefly before securing it and ran down the left sideline for a 58-yard go-ahead touchdown with 50 seconds left. Florence led 35-33.
But Jyheam Ingram blocked the extra point, and it soon became clear how much that mattered.
Muscle Shoals’ Devin Townsend returned the kickoff to near midfield, and a few plays later, the Trojans were in position for another walk-off win.
“We run that same scenario every Thursday in practice, and when you’ve got a field goal kicker like Trey Stoddard, just get him there and give him a chance,” Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden said.
“He’s won a lot of ball games. You don’t want to put a lot of pressure on him, but he’s really special in what he does and he works hard at his craft.”
With Florence down 19-7 at halftime, the Falcons recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff and — with Mahan out — used a short-yardage offense featuring Xavier Garner and Hurley taking direct snaps.
Garner scored touchdown runs of 26 and 39 yards. In between, Muscle Shoals quarterback Luke Peoples threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Marecus Goodloe, who made a one-handed catch over his shoulder.
Hurley’s 15-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run put Florence up 29-26 with 7:15 left, but J.O. Owens capped a 40-yard touchdown drive with a short dive into the end zone with 3:07 to play.
Mahan tried a couple deep throws that were incomplete, though one led to a pass interference penalty, before finding Hurley with the late bomb.
“He said ‘Coach, I can throw it if you need me to throw it.’ So we had him throw it,” Florence coach Wade Waldrop said. “He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around. I’m grateful for his toughness. He didn’t have to go back in that football game, but he wanted to go and try to give us a chance to win.”
Mahan threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to William Watkins in the first half. Muscle Shoals scored three touchdowns before halftime on runs by Brooks Berry and Owens and a 20-yard pass just before halftime from Peoples to Isaac Fowler.
Waldrop said the Falcons are tough and play hard but need to be more disciplined after two losses in which penalties and other mistakes were costly, and he acknowledged that starts with him.
“It was a hard fought game. Both teams played really hard,” Waldrop said. “And man, what a kick at the end of the game. Fans had to have enjoyed it.”
