TUSCUMBIA — Another coaching change is coming for one of the Shoals' traditional powerhouses in high school football.
Randall Martin resigned as the Deshler High head football coach, Tuscumbia City Schools superintendent Darryl Aikerson told the TimesDaily. Martin talked to the team Friday.
"I was surprised," Aikerson said Friday of the resignation.
Martin did not answer phone calls Friday or Saturday.
Aikerson said the search for the new head coach will be extensive and said a winning background and coaching experience are assets, but hiring a first-time head coach is also "very possible."
"Just an excellent motivator of young men and someone who will instill good character," Aikerson said, when asked what qualities he seeks in the next coach.
Aikerson noted the turf field Deshler installed a couple years ago and the newly turfed workout room as evidence of good facilities and resources.
"I consider it one of the premier football coaching jobs in the state," he said.
The new coach will be Deshler's sixth since John Mothershed closed his tenure in 2013. From 1984 through 2013, Deshler's only head coaches were Tandy Gerelds and Mothershed.
Deshler has gone seven consecutive seasons without winning 10 games, the school's first such seven-year stretch since 1980-86.
Martin coached the Tigers for three seasons, going 18-16 in that span. This past fall, Deshler went 3-7 and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time since 1983.
Martin also coached his alma mater Rogers to a 39-27 record from 2012-17, leading the Pirates to unbeaten regular seasons in 2016 and 2017. He was an assistant at Arab in 2018 before taking over for Bo Culver at Deshler after Culver went to Hartselle.
Martin's best team at Deshler was his first, in 2019. That group went 9-4 with a loss in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The 2020 team lost in the first round.
"We thank him for his service to our students and to our community and we wish him well in the future," Aikerson said.
