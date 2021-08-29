RUSSELLVILLE — Chris Balentine used six words to describe Friday night’s rivalry game between Russellville and Deshler when talking to the media. He used the same six when addressing Russellville’s players in the locker room.
“It was a total team effort,” Russellville’s defensive coordinator said after a game that featured eight lead changes, a combined 49 points in the second half and plenty of momentum-shifting plays before Russellville secured a 45-37 victory.
It was.
The coaching staff learned at 7:45 Friday morning that coach John Ritter would be unable to be on the sidelines that night (the coaching staff declined to elaborate). Balentine and offensive coordinator Brett Voss split the responsibilities.
And on a night when Russellville’s offense and defense weren’t particularly sharp, especially early, and missing key players such as quarterback Gabriel Amick, its special teams unit provided some much-needed help.
“It’s something we practice every morning,” Russellville junior receiver Taylor Crumpton said. “That’s just a matter of guys playing hard.”
Practice, it seems, makes perfect. Or at least as close to it as football coaches will admit. The unit provided two touchdowns, a time-expiring field goal in the first half and directly had a hand in two other scores.
Malachi Duncan returned a blocked punt 26 yards to give Russellville (2-0) its first lead a little less than four minutes into the second quarter. It was the first of two blocked punts.
Freshman kicker Emmanuel Martinez sailed a 35-yard kick through the uprights to send Russellville into the locker room at halftime with a 17-16 lead. And Crumpton answered a third-quarter, 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by Deshler’s Jaden Easley with a 65-yard kickoff return to put Russellville back up 24-23.
And without Duncan recovering a fumble on a punt after Deshler sacked Conner Warhurst for a safety to go up 9-0, Russellville might not have driven 47 yards down the field that ended with the first of T.J. King’s three touchdowns. The three came on runs of 8, 29 and 34 yards with the final two coming in the fourth quarter.
Crumpton’s 28-yard return after Deshler has gone up 30-24 with 1:44 left in the third led to King’s 29-yard touchdown. Russellville didn’t lose the lead from there. King’s 34-yard run put Russellville up by eight and Boots McCulloch’s score from 3 yards out put the team up 15 with a little more than four minutes remaining.
“It’s very important,” Duncan said of having well-rounded team. “If the defense is struggling, we have the offense to back us up. If neither of the two is doing good, we have special teams. We always have someone to back us up.”
For Deshler coach Randall Martin, that proved to be the difference in the game and quickly took any momentum away his team was able to build.
That was the case after the safety and after his quarterback, K.J. Anderson, put Deshler (0-2) up 16-14 with 1:12 left in the second quarter and after Easley’s interception return.
“The kicking game killed us,” Martin said. “They had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. They returned a kickoff for a touchdown. You just can’t do that and beat a good team. That’s stuff we’ve got to get better at. Our special teams have hurt us this year. Going into region play, we’ve got to get that fixed.”
For Russellville, it was a good way to end a stressful week. And sometimes, that might be just what you need.
“When you have a week like we’ve had, we needed plays in those phases of the game,” Balentine said. “When you’ve got really good players out, you have to make plays in other ways. That’s why we work on special teams so hard. Some people take a break on that, but if you score, that’s like your offense scoring.
“This was as much of a team win as I’ve had in my 29 years of coaching. We made playing on offense, defense and special teams.”
